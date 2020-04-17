FIFA 20 TOTS Community Vote Nominees – Pique, Courtois, Fernandinho & more

These are the players you can choose to receive a huge boost for the Team of the Season So Far!

We didn’t know if this FIFA promo was going to arrive at all after the severe delay to the football season, but EA Sports has pressed on with the Team of the Season!

As is tradition, it is kick-started by the Community Vote, giving you the chance to vote for your unsung heroes of the season!

We take a look at all the nominees who you can vote for.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88)

Peter Gulacsi (OVR 85)

Bernd Leno (OVR 84)

Salvatore Sirigu (OVR 84)

Geronimo Rulli (OVR 81)

Dominik Livakovic (OVR 80)

Ondrej Kolar (OVR 73)

Defenders

Gerard Pique (OVR 88)

Diego Godin (OVR 88)

Pepe (OVR 84)

Grimaldo (OVR 83)

Joe Gomez (OVR 80)

Sergio Reguilon (OVR 80)

Kieran Trippier (OVR 90)

Ben Chilwell (OVR 79)

Joel Veltman (OVR 79)

Dominico Criscito (OVR 79)

Frank Fabra (OVR 78)

Gael Clichy (OVR 77)

John Egan (OVR 77)

Nordi Mukiele (OVR 77)

Clinton Mata (OVR 75)

Jonas Svensson (OVR 75)

Ozan Kabak (OVR 74)

Erik Sviatchenko (OVR 74)

Luca Caldriola (OVR 72)

Matias Rodriguez (OVR 70)

Liberato Cacace (OVR 67)

Fukumori (OVR 67)

Akito Dickie (OVR 64)

Perry Ng (OVR 61)

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89)

Fernandinho (OVR 87)

Casemiro (OVR 87)

Thiago (OVR 87)

Julian Brandt (OVR 84)

Felipe Anderson (OVR 84)

Lucas Leiva (OVR 84)

Joao Moutinho (OVR 84)

Jorginho (OVR 83)

Rafa (OVR 82)

Mathieu Valbuena (OVR 80)

Rodrigo Bentancur (OVR 79)

Viktor Tsygankov (OVR 79)

Nordin Amrabat (OVR 78)

Grzegorz Krychowiak (OVR 78)

Nikola Vlasic (OVR 77)

Maximiliano Moralez (OVR 76)

Callum McGregor (OVR 76)

Moses Simon (OVR 75)

Anselmo (OVR 74)

Fabian Frei (OVR 74)

Miller Bolanos (OVR 73)

Eduardo Camavingo (OVR 72)

Jeremie Boga (OVR 72)

Kim Bo Kyung (OVR 72)

Michael Liendl (OVR 71)

Jed Wallace (OVR 71)

Muamer Tankovic (OVR 71)

Florinel Coman (OVR 69)

Damjan Bohar (OVR 69)

Jack Byrne (OVR 69)

Moritz Stoppelkamp (OVR 68)

Jordi Quintilla (OVR 68)

Teruhito Nakagawa (OVR 68)

Mohammed Kudus (OVR 67)

Nicky Adams (OVR 66)

Attackers

Mauro Icardi (OVR 85)

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 83)

Wilfried Zaha (OR 83)

Max Kruse (OVR 83)

Radamel Falcao (OVR 83)

Mikey Oyarzabal (OVR 82)

Bafetimbi Gomis (OVR 81)

Nani (OVR 80)

Andre-Pierre Gignac (OVR 80)

Marcus Thuram (OVR 80)

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80)

Burak Yilmaz (OVR 80)

Christian Stuani (OVR 79)

Felipe Caicedo (OVR 78)

Junio Moraes (OVR 78)

Domenico Berardi (OVR 78)

Chimy Avila (OVR 78)

Andy Delort (OVR 78)

Diemerci Mbokani (OVR 78)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (OVR 77)

Odsonne Eduardo (OVR 74)

Jean-Pierre Nsame (OVR 74)

Fabian Klos (OVR 74)

Jonathan David (OVR 74)

Cesinha (OVR 73)

Michael Rangel (OVR 72)

Christian Gytkjaer (OVR 72)

Francisco Trincao (OVR 71)

Kim Shin Wook (OVR 71)

Karlan Grant (OVR 71)

Zelim Bakaev (OVR 71)

Leke James (OVR 70)

Tino Kadewere (OVR 70)

