FIFA 20 TOTS (So Far) kicks off next week, and we have seen a glimpse of what the cards could look like.

The major football leagues around the world may be on pause for a while, but FIFA 20 are powering ahead with their Team Of The Season. Or should we say Team of the Season So Far…

Last season we had 14 TOTS teams for players to grab elite starting cards.

This year’s TOTS will kick off with the Community Team of the Season So Far. Voting is now open, but what will the cards look like when they arrive on Friday, 24 April?

FIFA 19 TOTS card design

FIFA 19: Beautiful card design

Last year’s cards had a beautiful blue & gold design.

Together with the small accents and extras they really popped in the lineup and were great for showing off.

So what will we get this year?

New TOTS design?

NEW AESTHETIC: TOTSSF starts next week!

From this screenshot it looks like EA have faith that the domestic seasons are far from done.

They are also going for a mostly black motif with splashes bright green for colour.

There is also a hint of gold in there, which should make the cards pop nearly as much as the stats do.

How to vote

The Community Team of the Season So Far leaves it up to YOU to pick the squad.

You can vote at FUTWIZ and FUTHEAD, but there are a few caveats.

There is a shortlist to choose from. They have received a maximum of one performance-based special item in FUT 20.

From that shortlist, you’ll be able to select 23 players with a maximum of five players from the same league.

With at least two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, and three forwards in your side you have plenty of choice.

The 23 highest-vote recipients adhering to these balloting criteria will be released during the course of Community Team of the Season So Far.