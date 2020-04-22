BREAKING* FIFA 20: TOTS TEAMS CONFIRMED – New loading screen reveals 16 Squads

A new FUT loading screen has dropped confirming all 16 squads coming to the promo this year!

EA dropped some huge news recently, as they confirmed that TOTS would be arriving early, rebranded Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF).

The Community Vote opened on Friday, 17 April and EA confirmed that the first teams will arrive on Friday, 24 April at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET.

But there’s more…

A new FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Loading Screen has just unveiled 16 TOTSSF squads that will be arriving!

New FUT Loading Screen

The latest FUT loading screen displays the card design, which we knew already, and 16 league badges.

BEST OF THE BEST: The new FUT loading screen confirms 16 TOTSSF Teams

We expect the leagues featured above to each be given their own TOTSSF squads.

TOTSSF Teams Confirmed

There will be TOTSSF team for the following leagues:

Liga NOS (Portugal)

Bundesliga (Germany)

La Liga (Spain)

Premier League (England)

EFL (England – Lower Divisions)

Ligue 1 (France)

Super Lig (Turkey)

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Saudi Premier League (Saudi Arabia)

Chinese Super League (China)

MLS (USA)

Serie A (Italy)

There will also be TOTSSF squads for the following:

Ultimate Team of the Season (Best XI)

Community Team of the Season (Voted for by you)

LATAM (Latin America)

Rest of World

