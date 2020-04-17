BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTS So Far: Community Vote Nominees Released – Pique, Icardi, How to vote & more

EA has just dropped Team of the Season early and now it’s your turn to vote for your favourite players!

EA has just dropped some huge news, with the return of the Team of the Season – aptly renamed the Team of the Season So Far.

Like every year, the TOTS Community Vote is kicking things off, giving FIFA fans the chance to vote for FIFA 20’s first TOTS squad.

Keep reading to see which players are nominated and more.

Community TOTS Nominees Confirmed

EA tweeted out confirming that Community TOTS is kicking off this year’s promo yet again.

TOTS SO FAR: The promo has returned earlier than usual with a new name

The following players are available to vote for.

Goalkeeper Nominees

Defender Nominees

Midfielders Nominees

Striker Nominees

What is Community TOTS?

This year’s Community Team of the Season So Far will be decided by you, the fans, on FIFA community sites FUTWIZ and FUTHEAD.

You’ll be able to vote from a shortlist featuring the top performances around the world of football that have received a maximum of one performance-based special item in FUT 20.

The 23 highest-vote recipients will be released during the course of Community Team of the Season So Far promo.

How to Vote

You can vote either through EA’s partners FUTHEAD and FUTWIZ.

