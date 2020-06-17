FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Summer Showdown Ferland Mendy Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more!

The French fullback is a fan favourite in FIFA 20 and he just got even better!

FIFA 20’s Summer Heat promo is finally here, and it’s different to anything we’ve seen before!

In terms of the squad itself, there aren’t any new players per say, but the return of a whole host of fan favourites from throughout the FIFA 20 calander.

As always with these promos, there is a new SBC to consider – featuring Spurs centre midfielder Tanguy Ndombele – as well as some Objectives players for those who would rather save their hard-earned cash.

The first objectives player to make an appearance is Real Madrid fullback Ferland Mendy. Here is all the information about the newest addition to FIFA 20, including whether or not he’s worth the grind!

How to unlock Summer Showdown Ferland Mendy

It’s a slightly different approach to the traditional ‘four objectives’ that you’d expect to unlock a Season Objectives player.

This time there are nine objectives for you to complete, and as you work your way through them, your Mendy will get better, and better and better!

Here are the nine objectives in full, including what rewards you will get for completing each of them!

Rival 5 – Win 5 Rivals matches to earn 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy

Objective Reward – FUTMAS Mendy

– Win 5 Rivals matches to earn 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy Objective Reward – FUTMAS Mendy Skilled Footing – Score in 3 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 5* Weak Foot with 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack

– Score in 3 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 5* Weak Foot with 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy in your starting squad Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack LaLiga Lineup – Play 10 Rivals matches with 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy and min. 6 LaLiga players in your starting squad, to earn 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy

Objective Reward – 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy

– Play 10 Rivals matches with 85 OVR FUTMAS Mendy and min. 6 LaLiga players in your starting squad, to earn 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy Objective Reward – 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy Curated Crossing – Assist from a Cross using 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in 3 separate Rivals matches

Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack

Ferland Force – Score an Outside of the Box goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using French players with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 5* Weak Foot with 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack

– Score an Outside of the Box goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using French players with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 5* Weak Foot with 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack French Formation – Play 12 Rivals matches with 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy and min. 6 French players in your starting squad, to earn 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy with improved 5* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy

Play 12 Rivals matches with 87 OVR Summer Heat Mendy and min. 6 French players in your starting squad, to earn 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy with improved 5* Skill Moves Objective Reward – 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy Winning Wing-Back – Score using 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in 4 Rivals wins

Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack

– Score using 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in 4 Rivals wins Objective Reward – One Rare Player Pack Clean Sheet Success – Keep a Clean Sheet and win by a goal difference of at least 2 goals in a Rivals win, with 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

– Keep a Clean Sheet and win by a goal difference of at least 2 goals in a Rivals win, with 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad Objective Reward – One Two Rare Gold Players Pack Maestro Mendy – Assist using 89 OVR Summer Heat Mendy in 10 separate Rivals wins

Objective Reward – One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

OVERALL OBJECTIVE REWARD – 93-rated Summer Heat Ferland Mendy

Worth the grind?

This is going to be a big grind for those who choose to do it, but you’re arguably going to get the best LB in FIFA 20 out of it if you do complete all the objectives.

That being said, the third version of this card – the 89-OVR – is also very good, so if you don’t fancy grinding all of the objectives then fear not, as you can pick up a very good card for completing six.

It’s slightly disappointing that EA have opted to give sub-par one/two player packs as the filler rewards for completing the ‘inbetween’ objectives. At this stage of FIFA they could easily have stuck some Electrum or Prime Gold Players packs in there but hey ho, beggars can’t be choosers right?

Choice of four! Which of the four will you opt for?

If you’re looking to the lower end cards, the 85-rated FUTMAS card is very sub-par at this stage of FIFA, you’re not going to stick with that. His 87-rated card isn’t bad but it’s not game changing. Plus is doesn’t have the 5*/5* capabilities of the top two.

If you’re asking us if it’s worth the grind? We’d say yes, but we’d highly recommend that you grind properly and get to at least the 89-rated version, but ideally the 93 if you can!

