FIFA 20 Summer Heat: Fan Favourite Tanguy Ndombele SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Estimated Cost, Expiry Date, Player Review & more!

The French midfielder is one of the most OP player in FUT this year, and he just got even better!

Summer Heat is here! And it see’s the return of plenty of fan favourite cards from throughout the FIFA 20 calendar.

There isn’t a traditional squad of 20 players like you would usually see in other FIFA promos but instead it’s all down to the fans and their favourite players to use in FIFA 20, similar to the FUTTIES campaign on past FIFA’s.

There will be plenty of ‘Summer Showdown’ SBC’s to come over the next few days but to begin with we have Tottenham’s French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, a ‘fan favourite’ on FIFA 20.

Here is all the information about this SBC, including whether or not he is worth your hard earned coins.

This Fan Favourite Ndombele card will run for just six days. It will expire on Tuesday, June 23.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are just two squads that you’ll need to complete in order to unlock this Ndombele card.

The requirements for both are as follows:

Spurs

Minimum of one Spurs player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 81k PS4 / 87.8k Xbox One

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

France

Minimum of one French player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 65k PS4 / 55k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 146k PS4 / 142k Xbox One

Worth it?

It’s always a strange one with these OP cards, will the boosted version actually be worth the upgrade? Well it’s safe to say in this particular example, the answer is a resounding yes!

The card is simply incredible and the requirements aren’t that bad at all. All six of his base stats are rated 83 or above, and four of those six are in excess of 90 OVR!

At 98-rated, Ndombele’s dribbling is his stand out stat, but his passing is the one which we think is going to be the most beneficial in the current meta. 99-rated short passing is perfect for those who are going to build up from the back, whilst his 94-rated long passing offers a perfect outlet if you spot those runs in behind.

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be Delayed?

His 83-rated shooting isn’t the best but let’s be honest, you’re not going to be playing this card as anything other than a CM and taking that into consideration, his ability in front of goal isn’t really that important.

His 3* weak foot is probably the only area for complaint. But, with that being said, taking everything else into account and given that EA could have easily asked for an extra 100-200k for this card, we really can’t complain!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings Predictions – Will Messi & Ronaldo’s dominance end?