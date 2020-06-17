BREAKING* Summer Heat Promo Revealed – Cards, SBCs, Packs & more

The FUTTIES have been replaced with an all new event, here is what you need to know!

Summer Heat is the new Ultimate Team promo that succeeds the FUTTIES in celebrating the best of FUT 20.

The promo does not look like it will contain a squad, however there will still be plenty of special cards available!

Fan Votes

FUT fans will have the opportunity to vote for which special cards are brought back during the promo.

NUMBER 1! Tanguy Ndombele is the first Fan Favourite SBC.

Voting will also take place to decide on which SBC’s from this year will be brought back.

The ‘Fan Favourites’ vote will see players receive extremely highly rated special cards, so get voting!

Upgradeable Objective Players

An exciting reveal is that fans will be able to vote for ‘Upgradeable Objective Players’.

These new special cards look set to be some of the highest rated yet, a great way to boost your squad.

RAPID! Ferland Mendy’s Fan Favourite Objective card can get a maximum 95 pace!

Ferland Mendy is one of the Fan Favourite Objective Players, can you upgrade him all the way to 93 OVR?

Summer Showdown

An all new spin on player pick SBCs!

After completing the set of objectives, players will get to pick a real player from a selected match in real life.

If the players’ team wins, they will receive a +3 boost to their ratings, with a draw earning a +1 boost.

No New Squad

Summer Heat will not see a new squad released into packs.

ONLY THE BEST! Some of FUT 20s top special cards will return over the next few weeks.

Instead, the ‘Best of’ FUT 20 will be re-released into packs with the batches refreshed twice during the promo.

This means that some of the best cards from this year will become available once more!

