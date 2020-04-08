FIFA 20 Reddit: Flashback POTM Concept - Card design, rumours, predictions, news & more

As you're all aware by now, with the world in Coronavirus lockdown, the footballing world has come to a halt.

Therefore, EA has had to be inventive when it comes to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team - they've already replaced TOTW with TOTW Moments.

However, the FIFA community are hungry for more and have some great ideas about the sort of FUT cards EA could introduce.

Keep reading to find out more.

Flashback POTM

Reddit user, u/sHaDoWhUnTeRx76, took to the FIFA sub-Reddit to share their Flashback POTM concept.

The poster wrote that "since we have no football and there are no more players of the month, how about Flashback Player of the Month?", accompanied by the following picture.

THROWBACK: These Flashback POTM design concepts are brilliant

As you can see the card design mockups feature possible Flashback POTM cards for both the Premier League and La Liga.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Team 2 Revealed- Van Dijk, Pogba & more

With TOTW Moments bringing back old TOTW squads, we think this idea is fantastic and would allow EA to keep Ultimate Team fresh and engaging.

Reddit Reactions

It seems we are not alone in our admiration of this concept with Reddit users responding to the original post positively.

One user's response sums up the general consensus that the concept is "actually a pretty sick idea".

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be cross-platform?

Other gamers had plenty of ideas as to who should feature as Flashback POTMs.

Player Predictions

One user called for the return of FIFA 18's 94-rated POTM Aguero card - looking at his card it's not hard to see why.

However, by far the most popular demand was for the return of FIFA 17's POTM Son.

If the Spurs' man were to return with the same SBC requirements (three IFs and an 85 rated squad) he could become one of the most popular players on the game.

Bookmark this page as we will update it with any Flashback POTM news as soon as it drops.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title