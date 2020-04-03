BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Team 2 REVEALED: Van Dijk 5* WF, 92-rated Pogba, Bale & more

The second set of celebratory FUT cards are here and they include a Van Dijk card with 5* weak foot!

FUT Birthday Team 2 has officially arrived!

A ton of exciting cards arrived in Team 1, but this week seems to have topped it as Virgil Van Dijk has been handed a 93-rated card with five-star weak foot!

Keep reading to see the rest of the players in FUT Birthday Team 2.

FUT Birthday Team 2

FUT Birthday Team 2 has arrived and it’s made up of 11 cards.

CELEBRATE IN STYLE: There are some deadly new cards arriving this week

The standout player from this week’s squad is obviously Virgil Van Dijk with five-star weak foot.

However, don’t let that draw your attention away from a 92-rated Paul Pogba and 91-rated Gareth Bale, both with five-star weak foot.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

In addition, Douglas Costa’s new card with five-star weak foot means that the Brazilian has both five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

MORE TO COME: There are 11 cards in Team 2 and more cards to come in SBCs and Objectives

But that’s not all – there are also FUT Birthday cards for Atletico’s Thomas Lemar and Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa!

For a full breakdown of each Team 2 card, head here.

As I’m sure you’ve worked out, higher ratings aren’t the only boosts these players have received, as they also have targeted boosts to other skills.

Targeted Player Upgrades

Targeted upgrades to help players become go-tos for the FUT player base: Skill move upgrades Weak foot upgrades Generous stat upgrades

Some players receive skill move and stat upgrades while others receive weak foot and stat upgrades.

SBC & Objectives Players

Like last week, a number of other FUT Birthday cards have been released via SBCs and Objectives.

The first SBC player for this week has dropped.

Malang Sarr SBC

OGC Nice centre back has also been given a FUT Birthday card which can be redeemed through SBCs.

SUPER CENTRE BACK: Sarr’s stats are unreal for a centre half

82 pace and five-star skill moves – are you sure this guy’s a defender?!

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Jhon Cordoba Objectives

Two more FUT Birthday cards are available through completing Objectives.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Both Bakayoko and Cordoba can be earned through completing Objectives

Both Monaco’s Tieoue Bakayoko and FC Koln’s Jhon Cordoba have been included in FUT Birthday.

Bsksyoko has five-star weak foot, whereas Cordoba has five-star skill moves.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title