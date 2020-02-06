FIFA 20: Ones to Watch Serie A Predictions – Eriksen, Ibrahimovic, Politano & more

Whilst fans immediate focus will be on the release of the next batch of FUT Future Stars cards, the new set of One to Watch players are coming soon!

The special cards are upgraded to match the players highest in-form rating.

This means that every time the player is included in a TOTW squad, their OTW card will automatically match this rating.

The Serie A has seen some big-name moves in the January window, but which new signings could feature as a OTW?

Christian Eriksen (OVR 88 → 88)

Position: CAM, CM



New club: Inter Milan



Current price: 30.75k PS4 / 29.25k Xbox One

Christian Eriksen’s future hung in the balance for a while, as the Danishman’s Tottenham contract expired in June 2020.

However, it’s now been confirmed that Eriksen will now ply his trade in Serie A, completing a £27.2 million move to Inter Milan. With his incredible playmaking ability, Eriksen is poised to set Serie A alight.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 → OTW 85)

Position: ST



New club: AC Milan



Current price: 9.3k PS4 / 9.5k Xbox One

He may be 38 years old, but that hasn’t stopped Zlatan from making yet another high profile move, rejoining former employers AC Milan on a six-month contract.

Ibrahimovic received an 86 OVR In-Form card at LA Galaxy, but his AC Milan OTW card will remain at 85 rated until the Swede receives an In-Form at his new club.

Matteo Politano (OVR 82 → 82)

Position: RM, ST

New club: Napoli



Cost: 950 coins PS4 / 1k Xbox One

He’s no stranger to the Serie A, having made 11 Serie A appearances for previous employers Inter Milan this season – but Matteo Politano has made the cross country switch to join Napoli.

The Italian has signed on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with an obligation to buy. Don’t be surprised to see a position change, with the 26-year-old featuring predominantly as a CF for Inter as of late.

Patrick Cutrone (OVR 77 → 77)

Position: ST

New club: Fiorentina

Cost: 750 PS4 / 1.2k Xbox One

There were big expectations for young Italian forward Patrick Cutrone when he joined Wolves in the summer – but fast forward six months and he’s on his way back to Italy.

He has joined Serie A side Fiorentina on a loan deal until the end of the season and having only notched three goals during his time in England, the striker will be hoping to rediscover his goal-scoring touch with La Viola.

Ashley Young (OVR 77 → 77)

Position: LB

New club: Inter Milan

Cost: 1k PS4 / 1.2k Xbox One

One of the more surprising January transfers saw former England international Ashley Young exit Old Trafford. After nine years with Man United, he’s made the move to Italy with Inter Milan.

The one-time winger has seen his game turn more defensive in recent years and if he can get off to a good start in the Italian capital, investing in a potential OTW card might not be a bad idea.

