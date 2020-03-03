FIFA 20 New Icon: Riquelme joins FUT as part of Copa Libertadores update?!

After a four month wait, the new Copa Libertadores update is finally coming to FIFA 20 today!

This update will bring the exciting world of South American football to FIFA with content updates across all game modes.

However, has EA just accidentally let slip that the new update includes new Ultimate Team Icons?!

Keep reading to find out.

Accidental Tweet

Yesterday evening, EA seemed to accidentally tweet to the official FIFA account that Argentinian legend, Juan Riquelme, will be joining FUT as part of the new Copa Libertadores update.

Luckily for us, one Reddit user posted a screenshot of the tweet on the FIFA sub-Reddit, which they grabbed before EA could delete the tweet.

WHOOPS: The official FIFA 20 twitter accidentally tweeted the new Icon card

Riquelme, nicknamed El "Topo Gigio" for his famous celebration, is a five-time Argentinian Champion and four-time Argentinian footballer of the year.

Evidently, the Boca Juniors legend is more than deserving of an FUT Icon card.

Riquelme's Icon Card

A closer look at Riquelme's new card reveals his incredible attacking stats, made up of 93 rated dribbling and passing, and 87 shooting.

Last month, EA announced the additions of 89 Prime Icon Moments joining Ultimate Team, so don't be surprised if Riquelme also receives a Prime Icon Moments card at some point.

Free Content Update

As we've already mentioned, this new Icon is part of the new Copa Libertadores update dropping today - the update will be free for all gamers to download.

The official EA press release states that we can feel the passion of a continent and experience the breathtaking intensity of South America’s biggest club tournaments.

The update will include the CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, and CONMEBOL Recopa.

Check out how this will affect FIFA 20 and which new teams and stadiums will be joining the game as a result.