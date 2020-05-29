FIFA 20: Ligue 1 TOTS Season Objectives Gueye & Golovin – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

There are two new TOTS Objectives players to get stuck into, and one of them is simply incredible!

The Ligue 1 TOTS is here and EA may have just saved the best until last

The likes of 98-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 97-rated Ben Yedder feature in a star studded squad and if packs aren’t your thing, then you can look to the SBC market to find Dimitri Payet.

Or if you’d rather not spend a penny then you have the option of not one but two season objectives players to go out and complete. The first is Monaco midfielder Golovin and the second is a big one, PSG CDM Idrissa Gueye!

Here is the rundown on both these cards, including whether or not you should aim to get them for your squad.

How to unlock TOTSSF Golovin

The standard four objective unlock method is once again in place for this Golovin card, and his objectives are very straightforward.

They are as follows:

Moulded in Moscow – Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using League of Russia players.

Reward – One Gold Pack

Finesse in France – Score 5 Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Ligue 1 players

Precision Passer – Assist 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Midfielders with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Goalovin! – Score in 6 separate Squad Battles wins on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals) using Ligue 1 Midfielders with min. 4* Skill Moves.

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock TOTSSF Gueye

Now given that his card is possibly the best Season Objectives TOTS card we’ve seen, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Gueye’s objectives are significantly more difficult.

They are as follows:

Senegal Sentinel – Score a goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Senegalese players.

Reward – One Two Players Pack

Past PL Protector – Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Premier League players with max. 3* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Midfield Maker – Assist 10 goals in Rivals using Midfielders with max. 3* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1 Leader – Score and Assist in 6 separate Rivals wins using Ligue 1 Midfielders.

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

This all depends on what team you are currently using.

Golovin’s card is okay but let’s be honest. At this stage of FIFA he isn’t going to be getting in anyone’s team, Ligue 1 or not.

He does have some positives: 4*/4*, decent agility (91) and balance (85) as well as maxed out, 99-rated stamina. But we doubt many of you will be too upset if you miss out.

Gueye is the tricky one. His card is absolutely incredible but, if you don’t have a Ligue 1 team or an array of Icons, you’re not going to have him in your starting 11.

In addition to that, given how much of a graft you’re going to have to put in to unlock him and given that he’s a CDM, is it worth it for a sub?

That’s a decision we’ll leave with you, but it’s a tricky decision to make!

