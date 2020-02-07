FIFA 20 January POTM: Sergio Aguero SBC – Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Sergio Aguero has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and his SBC has been released for a limited time.

Sergio Agüero SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Sergio Aguero’s POTM SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 7th February – 11am UK

Expiry Date: Friday 6th March – 11am UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Argentina Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SQUAD 3: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SQUAD 4: Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

SQUAD 5: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~800,000 Coins.

Worth it? No. While he’s a solid card, at 800k I think he’s a lot to put into an untradeable ST.

If you really want to use Aguero, I’d probably look at his 91 Record Breaker item which is nearly as good, has a great card design, and is over 250k cheaper, and tradeable.

Sergio Aguero In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

As expected from a 92 Aguero card, he’s a lethal ST, with all the key stats you’ll need.

He may only have 86 Pace, but 88 Acceleration coupled with 87 Agility, 95 Balance, 96 Reactions, 93 Ball Control and 92 Dribbling will make him feel super sharp on the ball.

His shooting is deadly, with 96 Positioning, 96 Finishing, and importantly, 94 Composure, a key stat for top strikers.

The only slight downside for this card would be the 4* Weak Foot, while it’s certainly solid, for 800k, you can get someone like Neymar with 5* Weak Foot.

For a chemistry style, I’d be looking at a Hawk, to increase his acceleration, shot power, and most importantly, his physical stats.

Sergio Aguero Squad Links

For this Aguero, unless you’re linking him in just to a full Premier League side, there are only very strong links to his club mates at Man City to utilise.

91 Sane is available in SBCs for the rest of the year, so if you need a top-quality winger to link, he’s a very good option to go for.

TOTY 98 De Bruyne is one of the best CAMs in the game, so if you already have him in your side, Aguero would link perfectly.

