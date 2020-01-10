FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Hudson-Odoi sees price rise for second consecutive week

We’re back without our second market analysis of January 2020, and there’s plenty of card fluctuations to look at! Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Rises

If you have any of these items, now would be a great time to sell up.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 2100 coins (+147.12%) PS4

Callum Hudson-Odoi featured as our top price dropper in our last FUT market analysis before Christmas, but then he rose by almost 80% on the Xbox One market last week. Well now the young Englishman has experienced a meteoric price rise of almost 150% on the PS4 market!

With stats of 86 acceleration, 84 sprint speed and 82 dribbling, it’s unsurprising that the 18 year old’s silver card has risen in price. If you have this card, you won’t be able to see it for a better price than now.

Leon Bailey – 1700 coins (+70.03%) Xbox One

Leon Bailey is an absolute pace merchant. With sprint speed of 90 and 86 agility, it’s no wonder this gold card has bounced back from its price drop last week.

Bailey’s card may have increased in price slightly, but he still makes a sound acquisition – but, if you’re looking to offload the Jamaican winger, now is the time to do so.

Adama Traore – 8800 coins (+62.96%) Xbox One

Adama has had a strong 2019/20 Premier League season so far. He’s had a number of good performances. The winger recently completed a record breaking 15 take-ons in Wolves clash against Watford – this has likely contributed to his price rising by over 4000 coins since late December!

He lacks attacking attributes, but he has strong physical traits of 96 sprint speed and 87 balance, along with an impressive 89 dribbling. If you’re looking to sell the Wolves man, you’ll get a great price right now.

Jamie Vardy – 2100 coins (+39.91%) PS4

It’s fair to say that Jamie Vardy is well and truly having a party this season, as he leads the race for the golden boot with a massive return of 17 goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Despite of his price rise, at just 2100 coins Vardy would make a great acquisition for any Premier League squad – his 88 pace and 81 shooting means he’s deadly in front of goal. After a strong start to the 2019/20 season, the Leicester man will likely receive a Rating Refresh soon.

