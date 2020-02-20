FIFA 20 Carniball COUNTDOWN: Release date, predictions, leaks, loading screen tease, explained & more

With Carnival season upon us, it looks like Carniball will return to FIFA!

This promo was first introduced in FIFA 19, and featured players selected from the eight countries that celebrate Carnival.

Keep reading as we breakdown everything about FUT’s new promo.

We knew that the Carniball promo would drop late February or early March.

However, the latest FUT loading screen hint has strongly suggested that the carnival promo will be arriving this week!

As a result, we expect FIFA 20 Carniball to drop at 6pm, Friday 21st February.

Carniball Explained

If this promo is the same as last year, it will feature an elite selection of cards with boosted ratings.

The cards will be made up of players from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the USA – the eight countries that celebrate carnivals.

We expect an initial team of Carniball cards to drop on Friday 21st February, which will be available in packs.

Following that, further Carniball cards will be released through Objectives and SBCs.

Loading Screen Leak

FIFA streamer, Bateson, took to Twitter yesterday to share a screenshot from his live stream, which shows the latest FUT loading screen.

CARNIBALL SEASON: Does this loading screen tease the Canriball promo?

Bateson seems to think the loading screen is the first teaser for FIFA 20’s Carniball promo. simply tweeting “carniball?”

To find out more about why this loading screen is likely Carniball, head here.

But what can we expect from Carniball, when it does drop?

FIFA 20 Carniball Predictions

The Carniball players will receive boosted cards, each hailing from either Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain or the USA.

Here’s who we expect to feature in FIFA 20.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 93)

Goal-machine Sergio Aguero could be one of the biggest names to receive a Carniball boost! The Argentinian star has scored 16 goals in just 19 Premier League games so far this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

A Carniball card could become his highest-rated FUT card of the season with 93 overall. It would add to the list of special cards he already boasts which include a Halloween card, a TOTY Nominee and a POTM!

Roberto Firmino (OVR 91)

With Liverpool running away with the Premier League, don’t be surprised to see Roberto Firmino receive a Carniball card in the coming weeks. The Brazilian forward has featured in every game of Liverpool’s incredible run so far and is a crucial player to their system.

Another player who could receive an incredible upgrade, Firmino’s OVR could rise as high as 91! A carniball card would add to his collection of IF, Halloween, Hero and TOTY Nominee cards.

Koke (OVR 90)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has been one of the most consistent performers in Europe for several seasons now. Atletico’s challenging season and injuries have prevented Koke from his best form, however the versatile Spaniard would slot into most teams around Europe.

A place in EA’s Carniball squad for Spanish international Koke could see his overall rise as high as 90!

For our full list of Carniball predictions, head here.