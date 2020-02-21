FIFA 20 Shapeshifters REVEALED: Sanches, Messi, Mertens & more

Out of nowhere, EA Sports and FIFA 20 dropped the latest promo – Shapeshifters.

These are Ultimate Team cards that feature players in different positions, throwing up even more unpredictability in the online game mode.

Shapeshifters Team 1

There are some remarkable cards in this Team – Headlined by a 96-rated Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona star changes from a right winger to centre forward, and you can bet that he will become one of the most expensive items in FUT.

Team 2?

A second batch of five Shapeshifters will appear next Friday, 28 March, with SBCs and Objectives dropping throughout the week!