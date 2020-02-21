Join the RealSport Community Create a post
FIFA 20 Shapeshifters REVEALED: Sanches, Messi, Mertens & more

Some insane tweaks are in store, with players seeing their stats, positions and strong foot change.

fifa 20 shapeshifters reveaked

Out of nowhere, EA Sports and FIFA 20 dropped the latest promo – Shapeshifters.

These are Ultimate Team cards that feature players in different positions, throwing up even more unpredictability in the online game mode.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Chelsea vs Spurs predicted on FIFA 20 - some people WON'T be happy!

Shapeshifters Team 1

shapeshifters team 1 fut 20

There are some remarkable cards in this Team – Headlined by a 96-rated Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona star changes from a right winger to centre forward, and you can bet that he will become one of the most expensive items in FUT.

Team 2?

A second batch of five Shapeshifters will appear next Friday, 28 March, with SBCs and Objectives dropping throughout the week!

