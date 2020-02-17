FIFA 20: TOTW 23 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 23) – Pepe, Roberto, Son & more

This week saw Inter drop to third place after their defeat to Lazio, whilst Real Madrid remain at the top of La Liga, despite dropping points against Celta Vigo.

PSG were involved in an eight-goal thriller and Arsenal finally got back to winning ways, finding the net four times vs Newcastle.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Kasper Schmeichel (OVR 83 – SIF 86)

Danish shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel was in fine form on Friday night as Wolves and Leicester played out an entertaining 0-0 draw. Schmeichel’s ninth clean sheet of the season kept them on target for a Champions League place.

Schmeichel is available on the transfer market for 1,500 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One. A second IF card of the season could be rated 86 OVR, with his first IF card costing around 20,000 coins.

Sergi Roberto (OVR 82 – IF 85)

Sergi Roberto’s first goal of the season gave Barcelona a valuable two-goal cushion as they survived a late scare to beat Getafe 2-1. The versatile Spaniard has played in central midfield for large parts of this season but an IF this week will remain a right back.

Roberto costs in the region of 2,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One. A place in TOTW 23 could see his overall reach 85.

Lukasz Piszczek (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Veteran defender Lukasz Piszczek bagged his first goal of the season as Dortmund demolished Frankfurt 4-0. The Dortmund captain has made a seamless transition this season from fullback to excel as part of Lucien Favre’s preferred back three.

Available for just 1,000 coins on the transfer market, an IF this week could be rated 84 OVR in the CB position.

Lukas Klostermann (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Lukas Klostermann’s goal helped RB Leipzig on their way to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen this weekend. The German international is a vital part of Leipzig’s defence, with their only defeat since October coming when Klostermann was unavailable.

Quick and strong, Klostermann could prove a popular player should he receive a CB in-form card this week rated 83 OVR. His basic 79 card costs a little over 1,000 coins on both consoles.

Nicolas Pepe (OVR 83 – SIF 86)

Nicolas Pepe inspired a sensational second-half performance from Arsenal as they hammered four goals past a helpless Newcastle. Arsenal’s big summer signing got himself on the scoresheet as well as assisting two more.

The Gunners speed merchant Pepe costs 2,900 coins on PS4 and 3,600 on Xbox One. His first IF rated 85 OVR costs just over 50,000 and another IF could be rated 86 OVR. Pepe’s OTW card could become popular over the next few days too, with it currently valued at around 140,000 coins.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was the hero for Lazio as they came from behind to beat Inter, leapfrogging them in the process. With the Serie A title race set to go down to the wire, Lazio will hope Milinkovic-Savic can inspire them to a first league title since the turn of the century.

Serbian midfielder Milinkovic-Savic could receive an 87-rated IF card this week. His basic card costs just under 10,000 coins on either console.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86 – IF 87)

Bayern star Thomas Muller registered his 13th and 14th assists of the season as Bayern ran riot at Koln, winning 4-1. The German international is excelling with pace and youth either side of him and now leads the Bundesliga assist chart alongside Jadon Sancho.

An IF card this week could bump Muller’s rating up to 87 overall. His basic card costs just under 15,000 coins while his Halloween card costs around 120,000 coins.

Julian Draxler (OVR 83 – IF 86)

PSG were given a scare this weekend as relegation-threatened Amiens raced into a 3-0 lead. However, German ace Julian Draxler provided two assists to help his side rescue a draw as they remain on course for another Ligue 1 title.

Draxler’s basic card costs just under 2,000 coins on either console while his 86 OVR Halloween card costs over 200,000! An IF this week could be rated 86 OVR.

Lars Stindl (OVR 80 – IF 84)

Monchengladbach remain in the Bundesliga title race and disposed of Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-1 this week. Captain Lars Stindl bagged a brace in the win, registering just his second and third goals of the season having recovered from a broken leg earlier in the season.

Costing just 600 coins on either console, an IF card this week could be rated 84 overall.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 87 – SIF 90)

South Korean superstar Heung-Min Son fired Spurs to a late victory over Aston Villa with a brace, including a last-minute winner. Leading the line in the absence of Harry Kane, Son broke Villa hearts as he capitalised on a defensive error in the 94th minute.

Son’s basic card costs 165,000 coins on PS4 and 110,000 on Xbox One. Son has a variety of special cards this season, including 88 OVR IF and TOTY Nominee cards and 89 overall UCL TOTGS and RTTF cards that range in value from 300,000 to 1,600,000 coins.

Wout Weghorst (OVR 81 – IF 84)

Wolfsburg’s giant striker Wout Weghorst endured a drought of sorts having not scored for seven matches. However, he was back with a bang this weekend scoring all three as his side beat Hoffenheim 3-2 taking his tally to ten goals for the season.

The Dutch international costs just 700 coins on both consoles. A first IF card of the season could be rated 84 OVR this week.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 23 Prediction

