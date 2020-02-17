FIFA 20 Carniball Preview: Release date, cards, predictions, SBCs, promo explained, expected content & more

Last Friday we witnessed the most extensive FIFA 20 content update so far – it included the Winter Refresh cards, Prime Icon Moments cards and the all-new Winter Refresh Team.

But EA is showing no signs of slowing down as they line up their next FIFA 20 promo, Carniball.

This promo will celebrate the famous carnivals held all around the world during February and March.

Players will be chosen from the major Carnival-hosting countries and they will be given special boosted cards.

We expected this event to start on the 6th March 2020 – the event should run for a week and end on the 13th March 2020.

This would allow for a short FUT Player Days promotion (featuring the second-best of TOTW selection) in February, before FUT Carniball arrives shortly after.

Expected Content

During the Carniball promotion, we can expect a tonne of content in FUT, including:

Carniball Team

Carniball Player SBCs

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

Pack SBCs

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

Carniball Season Objectives

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Carniball Team

Last year in FIFA 19, we had a squad of 14 items released into packs, with players selected from the eight major Carnival countries, these being:

Brazil (Rio De Janeiro)

France (Nice)

Belgium (Binche)

Italy (Venice)

Argentina (Buenos Aires)

USA (New Orleans)

Spain (Cadiz)

Germany (Cologne)

With significant upgrades anticipated on these selected players to reflect the spirit of creativity, fun and celebration of Carniball, expect the Carniball team to include some meta-altering cards!

Below you can find last year’s Carniball squad, and there were some massive inclusions!

FIESTA THROWBACK: There were some incredible cards in last year’s promo

Carniball Player SBCs

Expect a good number of player SBCs to be released during the promotion, including some players who aren’t included in the original squad.

In FIFA 19 there was eight Carniball player SBCs released, with each player being from a featured Carniball nation.

Last year we had Antonio Rüdiger, DeAndre Yedlin, Benjamin Mendy, Thiago, Giacomo Bonaventura, Hulk, Anthony Limbombe and Alejandro Gómez.

Flashback/Player Moments SBCs

As seen in a number of promotions of late, expect to see some Flashback and Player Moments SBCs dropped during the Carniball promotion.

These will look back at previous Carniball cards, as well as potential Carniball themed Player Moments cards.

Pack SBCs

Expect there to be some pack SBCs dropping, allowing players to obtain some decent packs at a cheaper rate.

Last year we saw a handful of Carniball Challenge SBCs released around the featured Carniball nations, and we expect to see something similar again.

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs

Despite not seeing any repeatable upgrade SBCs in FUT19’s Carniball promo, we expect to see a few released this year.

81+ Packs would be a likely release, allowing players to continue opening packs from SBCs in an attempt to pack the new Carniball cards.

Carniball Season Objectives

Last year during Carniball, we had tonnes of weekly objectives available, with four cards released during the promotion. Expect the same sort of content to feature this year via Season Objectives.

TIME TO PARTY: Expect around four players released via Season Objectives

Packs and Lightning Rounds

Being a FUT Promotion, expect packs to be sold throughout, and a few lightning rounds throughout peak times in FUT, i.e. weekends from 6-8pm UK.

