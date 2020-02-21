FIFA 20: Carniball Predictions – Aguero, Ben Yedder & more

With Carnival season nearly upon us, we expect FIFA 20’s Carniball promo to arrive soon.

The Carniball cards are selected from the eight countries that celebrate carnival (Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the USA).

With Carniball set to drop soon take a look at our top 10 predictions below!

Sergio Aguero (OVR 93)

Goal-machine Sergio Aguero could be one of the biggest names to receive a Carniball boost! The Argentinian star has scored 16 goals in just 19 Premier League games so far this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

A Carniball card could become his highest-rated FUT card of the season with 93 overall. It would add to the list of special cards he already boasts which include a Halloween card, a TOTY Nominee and a POTM!

Roberto Firmino (OVR 91)

With Liverpool running away with the Premier League, don’t be surprised to see Roberto Firmino receive a Carniball card in the coming weeks. The Brazilian forward has featured in every game of Liverpool’s incredible run so far and is a crucial player to their system.

Another player who could receive an incredible upgrade, Firmino’s OVR could rise as high as 91! A carniball card would add to his collection of IF, Halloween, Hero and TOTY Nominee cards.

Koke (OVR 90)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has been one of the most consistent performers in Europe for several seasons now. Atletico’s challenging season and injuries have prevented Koke from his best form, however the versatile Spaniard would slot into most teams around Europe.

A place in EA’s Carniball squad for Spanish international Koke could see his overall rise as high as 90!

Marcelo (OVR 90)

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has been one of the world’s best for nearly a decade. Injury and the arrival of Ferland Mendy have restricted his playing time this season at The Bernabeu. Despite this, the Brazilian has managed to provide five assists for his teammates in his limited appearances.

A Carniball card seems fitting for Marcelo and it could be rated 90 OVR. Marcelo also has a Flashback card this year rated 88 OVR.

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 90)

With Toby Alderweireld receiving a Carniball card last season, Jan Vertonghen’s inclusion this year is certainly a possibility. The Belgian defender has struggled for consistency during a turbulent season at Spurs, however he is still regarded as one of the Premier League’s best.

A 90 overall Vertonghen could be on the horizon! At least, that is what his centre back partner received last season.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 89)

With 16 league goals this season, Wissam Ben Yedder is hot property in the footballing world right now. His pace and clinical finishing have made it obvious why Monaco splashed out £36 million to sign him in the summer.

The Monaco striker has three IF cards to his name this season, but a Carniball card could be the highest-rated of the lot with 89 OVR. Ben Yedder also received a Ligue 1 POTM card as a reward for his scintillating form.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 89)

Ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry has matured into one of Europe’s hottest prospects since joining Bayern. Gnabry has 13 goals in as many games for Germany, but also ripped Spurs apart with four goals in their 7-2 demolition this season.

Gnabry has two special cards awarded for his excellent form this season, with one IF and one POTM card. A possible Carniball card could be rated 89, a frightening prospect for defenders!

Kai Havertz (OVR 89)

German wonderkid Kai Havertz hasn’t quite hit the heights he did last season – however, he is certainly still a star of the future. Still just 20 years old, Havertz has already scored 29 Bundesliga goals as well as bagging a goal for the senior national team too!

Despite a slow start to the 2019/20 season, Havertz has received a TOTY Nominee card and a place in TOTW this season. A Carniball card could be the best of the lot with a possible rating of 89 OVR.

Gianluigi Buffon (OVR 88)

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he has still managed to keep three clean sheets in the few appearances he has made this season. Buffon has amassed a phenomenal 176 appearances for Italy and will go down as one of the greats of the game.

Buffon’s lack of game time means the ‘keeper has no special cards yet this season, however a Carniball card may see his OVR boosted as high as 88!

Weston McKennie (OVR 87)

At just 21 years old, Weston McKennie is one of the USA’s brightest prospects. Capable of playing almost anywhere, McKennie already has six national team goals although this goalscoring form has not translated into the Bundesliga this season.

American youngster McKennie already has an 81-rated IF card and 86-rated Future Stars card, could an 87 OVR Carniball card be on its way?

