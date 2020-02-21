FIFA 20 Carniball: Cards Rewind – Neymar, Dybala, Immobile & more

With Carnival season on its way, FIFA 20’s Carniball promo won’t be too far behind.

The promo will include players from each nation that celebrates carnival season – so expect cards from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the USA.

Keep reading as we take you through the top 10 cards from FIFA 19’s Carniball promo!

Neymar (OVR 96)

When you think Carnival, you think Brazil – You think Brazil you think football and when you think Brazilian football, you think Neymar.

Many FIFA players could have guessed the PSG man’s inclusion last year, but what they wouldn’t have expected was a phenomenal 96-rated CAM card, with 99 dribbling, 99 ball control and 99 agility!

Paulo Dybala (OVR 92)

The second-highest rated Carniball card last year was none other than Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala.

Back when Juventus was still a thing in FIFA, the winger’s boosted card was handy from a set-piece, with 93 free kick accuracy and 93 curve.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 91)

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile was handed a 91-rated Carniball card last year, made up of 95 positioning, 94 finishing and 91 volleys.

Amazingly, it could be argued he’s worthy of this rating nowadays, as he leads the European Golden Boot race with 26 goals so far this season!

Dries Mertens (OVR 91)

Dries Merten’s Carniball card was a classic case of set tactics to ‘Get in Behind’ – 97 acceleration, 92 positioning and 91 finishing. There aren’t many defenders who can deal with that.

The Belgian may be 32-years-old now, but he’s still known for his blistering pace.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 91)

When Mauro Icardi earned this Carniball card he was still playing his football at Inter.

The Argentinian striker has now moved to PSG on loan, where he’s managed 11 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances. 97 positioning and 96 finishing made his Carniball card pretty deadly.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 91)

In a year where Tottenham made it all the way to the final of the Champions League, their French ‘keeper was handed this boosted Carniball card.

94 reflexes, 92 diving and 87 handling made up for a formidable force between the sticks – it took some shot to beat this man.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 90)

The second Spurs player featured in FIFA 19’s Carniball was Belgian centre back, Toby Alderweireld.

This card had some phenomenal defensive stats, including 95 standing tackle, 94 marking and 88 sliding tackle. In addition, Alderweireld’s 88 jumping made him useful from a corner.

Thomas Muller (OVR 89)

There’s not many forwards as prolific as this man – when defenders come up against Thomas Muller they know they’re in for a tough afternoon and his Carniball card was no different.

The German’s boosted card was made up of 97 positioning, 96 reactions and 91 finishing – essentially if you gave him an opportunity, he’d finish it.

Franck Ribery (OVR 89)

It’s fair to say this man is in the twilight years of his career – the Frenchman is now at Fiorentina, but no one will forget how unbelievable he was off the left wing for Bayern Munich.

His 89-rated Carniball card had stats of 92 dribbling, 89 short passing, 89 positioning and 85 finishing, so he would always keep the opposition guessing as to what he’d do next.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 89)

Leonardo Bonucci is just one of several talented centre backs at Juventus. The Italian is 32 years old now, but he’s still integral to his side, making 24 Serie A appearances this season.

As you’d expect, his FIFA 19 Carniball card was a defensive machine, with 93 marking, 93 interceptions, 88 standing tackle and 88 heading. Good luck getting past him.

To find out who we expect to feature in FIFA 20’s Carniball promo, find our top 10 predictions here.