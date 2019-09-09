FIFA 20: 7 Players who have dropped out of the Top 100 - Bale, Ozil, Sanchez & more

With the football season underway and the hype building, EA Sports are starting to reveal the ratings of the game’s best players.

EA have already released a trailer containing several teases, which was accompanied by FIFA 20's Top 100 players (without their ratings).

Some players have earned boosts with good campaigns for club and country in the 2018-19 season, however there have been plenty of declines.

Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez did not have the worst season with Manchester City last year (as they won the Premier League), but his performances were not enough to keep him in contention with the rising stars and the other talent surrounding him.

His 85 overall looks likely to drop by one to 84.

Gareth Bale

Injuries (and Real Madrid's manager, Zinedine Zidane) seem to have finally got the better of Gareth Bale, whose rating looks to have taken a massive hit since FIFA 19 – enough of a hit to get dropped out of the Top 100.

An 85 looks likely for Bale, who tried to force through a move to China this summer.

Gonzalo Higuain

A poor year in Italy for Gonzalo Higuain means the striker is set to take a big fall in FIFA 20.

Starting last year with a rating of 88, unproductive spells on loan with for AC Milan and Chelsea mean that the Argentinian will be dropping to at least 85 (if last year’s Top 100 is anything to go by).

Cesar Azpilicueta

Once Mr. Reliable for Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta has shown signs of weakness over the past year in the Premier League, and it appears EA Sports have been paying attention.

Rated 86 in FIFA 19, Azpilicueta’s standing has fallen enough to knock him out of the Top 100.

Andres Iniesta

Nearing the end of his career aged 35, Andres Iniesta’s FIFA 20 rating appears to have taken a big dip, following his first year in Japan’s J League.

He still has quality, but expect his OVR to be around the 83 mark, with the Spaniard still doing bits for Vissel Kobe.

Mesut Ozil

Mesut Özil received a lot of criticism for his sporadic play at Arsenal in the 2018-19 season, with Unai Emery favouring the more physical and dedicated performances of other midfielders in the team.

The playmaker drops out of FIFA 20’s top 100, undoubtedly losing his 86 rating in the process, perhaps to as low as 83.

Alexis Sanchez

Some may have been surprised to see Alexis Sanchez with a high rating of 87 last season, considering the decline in his form since leaving the Emirates stadium for Old Trafford.

The Chilean’s absence in FIFA 20’s Top 100 comes as no surprise, with an 84 more apt.

Who else deserves a ratings cut? Let us know in the comments below.

