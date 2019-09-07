FIFA 20 Ratings: PSG's Mbappe & Cavani, Chelsea and Real Madrid stars FUT cards revealed

The FIFA 20 ratings cards keep coming, with PSG, Chelsea and Real Madriz stars featuring on the first two days of the reveals.

In a video with the F2, Paris quartet Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani go out and earn their new ratings.

Julian Draxler keeps his 83 OVR from FIFA 19, whilst Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria are at 86 - a rise of two for the Argentine winger.

Edinson Cavani drops slightly from 89 to 88, whilst Kylian Mbappe has done the exact opposite, now achieving an 89 overall.

The F2 were stopping there, and EA have released another video - but this time with three of Chelsea's top stars.

Olivier Giroud, Jorginho and left back Emerson were put through their paces to earn their new ratings.

Giroud's 82 overall remains the same, whilst Jorginho drops one from 84 to 83 after an underwhelming first season at Stamford Bridge. The humiliating stat for the Italian is his pace dropping from 72 to 55.

It's an increase of one for defender Emeson, who sees his position move to left back from wing back. After becoming Chelsea's first choice in the position ahead of Marcos Alonso (OVR 82), the Italian will feel hard done by.

Los Galacticos

Real Madrid were the next to be revealed - featuring new man Rodrygo (OVR 76), centre back Nacho (OVR 82), wonderkid Vinicius Junior (OVR 79) and Lucas Vazquez (OVR 81).

READ MORE: Kaka, Ones to Watch and strongest players ratings revealed on FIFA 20