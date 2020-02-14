BREAKING* FIFA 20 Bundesliga POTM: Erling Haaland claims January’s Award

Erling Haaland has snagged January’s Bundesliga POTM – but is that really a surprise to anyone?

Haaland wins POTM

FUTURE STAR: Imagine joining a new club a matter of weeks ago and already having a POTM under your belt

The award comes as no surprise as the 19-year-old has set the Bundesliga alight since joining Dortmund in the January transfer window.

Haaland has scored 8 goals so far, bagged a hat-trick in his debut performance in just 23 minutes, which is a sure-shot way to become an instant fan favourite.

The player will now available via SBC.

