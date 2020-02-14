Join the RealSport Community Create a post
FIFA 20 Winter Refresh: ALL Player Additions – Camavinga, Williams, Cabaye & more

The latest FUT promo will see all these players join the game, so expect a load of new cards.

WINTER REFRESH PLAYER ADDITIONS

Winter Refresh is dropping in a matter of hours.

EA has already confirmed which players will be receiving upgrades to either their overall rating or their skill moves / weak foot.

They have also confirmed which new players will be arriving to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – keep reading for the full list!

Player Additions

EA Community Manager, EA_GZaro, posted on EA forums with a full list of new players coming to FUT as part of Winter Refresh.

You can see the full list below.

winter refresh fifa 20 player additions

When will these new additions arrive?

Winter Refresh is running from 6pm tonight until Friday 21st February.

Therefore, we expect these new FUT additions to all be on Ultimate Team by this time next week.

For all the latest Winter Refresh news, follow our live blog here.

