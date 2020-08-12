header decal
12 Aug 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21: Volta – Pitch Notes Revealed, New Features, Squads & more

EA’s newest game mode is set for a refresh ahead of the new game, and there is plenty to get stuck in to.

Gameplay

Volta Squads

The Debut

FIFA 20’s new game mode Volta did not quite make the splash EA had hoped.

However, with a brand-new way to play, could we see Volta’s popularity rise on FIFA 21?

Gameplay

The whole idea of Volta was to make it fun, so that is what EA has focused on!

New ways of playing online and with friends make for a more exciting edition of Volta.

SKILLS! The variety of venues give Volta a different dynamic

We will see new Energised Skill Moves, Agile Dribbling and a new Nutmeg mechanic.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – New Icons Confirmed

We will also see improvements to shooting, defending and attacking intelligence too!

Volta Squads

Pro Clubs… but for Volta!

This is a great new idea for small-sided games with your friends.

Just like Pro Clubs, you will be able to play in your own squad, as well as community drop-in matches.

The Debut

Could this be the closest we have come to the original FIFA Street's 'Rule the Street'?

Featuring Kaka, you and your chosen squad will travel the globe, growing your player along the way!

Read the full Volta Pitch Notes here.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Will VAR be implemented in EA’s next title?

