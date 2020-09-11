FIFA 21 Ratings: Best La Liga Players - Messi, Oblak, Ramos & more

EA has officially released their top 100 rated players for FIFA 21!

There are no prizes for guessing who's sitting at number one, but which nine other La Liga players join Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

The man is simply incredible. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi lead both the goals and assists charts in La Liga last season with a total of 46 goal involvements in just 33 games.

Was EA unfair to downgrade the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to 93 overall in FIFA 21?

Jan Oblak (OVR 91)

Jan Oblak is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world right now, maintaining his 91 overall rating in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings - Best Full Backs (RB & LB)

Oblak’s consistency makes him one of Atletico Madrid’s most prized assets and keeping 17 clean sheets last season!

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Just 14 La Liga clean sheets last season do not do Marc-Andre ter Stegen justice, with Barcelona’s defence struggling at times.

As a result, the German shot-stopper retains his 90 overall rating as we move into FIFA 21.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89)

A future FIFA icon no doubt about it. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has been one of the best defenders of the last decade.

READ MORE: MASSIVE Deal Gets You £15 Cashback When You Pre-Order FIFA 21

Ramos bagged 13 goals last season as well as helping Madrid boast the best defensive record in La Liga.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89)

Giant Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois won the La Liga Golden Glove last season, keeping clean sheets in 20 of his 34 games!

His influential performances helped Madrid lift yet another La Liga trophy, so the 'keeper rightly sees his rating rise to 89 overall.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

It's fair to say that the Brazilian midfielder is hitting his prime, as Casemiro was a vital cog in Madrid's incredible defensive record last season.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Top 10 rated players!

Casemiro's rating rises by two points to a whopping 89 overall!

Karim Benzema (OVR 89)

Karim Benzema does not always get the credit he deserves.

Real Madrid’s number nine was second only to Messi for the Golden Boot last season as his goal output has increased since the departure of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

Toni Kroos was once again a vital player for Madrid this season, as they bested Barca to win La Liga.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings -Top 10 Centre Backs

Showing no signs of slowing up, Kroos retains his 88 overall rating in FIFA 21.

Eden Hazard (OVR 88)

Belgian star Eden Hazard has had a year to forget in Madrid. The ex-Chelsea winger has been plagued by injuries and managed just 16 league appearances, rarely playing a full 90 minutes.

As a result, Hazard's overall drops from 91 to just 88 in FIFA 21.

Luka Modric (OVR 87)

Croatian maestro Luka Modric is a classy operator in midfield.

One of the best players on FIFA for the past few seasons, the 34-year-old has seen a pretty aggressive decline in his stats, bringing him down three points to 87 overall.

To check out more official FIFA 21 ratings, head here.