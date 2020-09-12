UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Barcelona – Messi, Suarez, Griezmann & more

Barcelona sit two points clear at the top of La Liga, but will they claim the title for a third straight season?

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, which players have earned themselves an upgrade this season during one of the closest title races in recent years.

Lionel Messi (OVR 93)

The GOAT.

Lionel Messi’s 94 overall has changed. Despite scoring 25 goals and assisting 21 more, it is a -1 for Messi on FIFA 21.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90)

Germany’s number one.

To oust Manuel Neuer is not easy, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen

has continued his rise to the top and is one of the best in the business.

Luis Suarez (OVR 87)

Controversial, clinical, brilliant.

Luis Suarez has scored goals wherever he goes but at 33

years old, the Uruguayan may have to make way for a new star striker.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 87)

Eight goals and four assists this season is a decent return

for Antoine Griezmann.

After such a high-profile move in the summer, Griezmann hasn’t

quite found his best form at the Nou Camp just yet.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 87)

A Rolls Royce midfielder.

Sergio Busquets makes everything look so effortless in

midfield and he continues to be a crucial man in the Barca set up.

Jordi Alba (OVR 86)

Jordi Alba has spent nearly a decade at Barcelona and has

won it all.

Alba has been one of the world’s top left backs for several

years now and that looks set to continue on FIFA 21.

Gerard Pique (OVR 86)

Another of Barcelona’s stalwarts.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

Gerard Pique is a future icon in the making and will be a

tough man for Barca to replace when he decides to move on.

Clement Lenglet (OVR 85)

Another star on the long French production line.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 La Liga Ratings Predictions

France’s national team will not be struggling for centre

backs any time soon, with Clement Lenglet another top class player in the mix.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85)

Frenkie de Jong has the potential to be one of the greatest

midfielders on the planet.

The 23-year-old can play in defence or midfield and possesses all the qualities to become a superstar.

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 85)

Astute business from Barca?

Letting young Brazilian Arthur leave may raise eyebrows, but there is no denying the quality of Miralem Pjanic in midfield.

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?