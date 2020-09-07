FIFA 21: Over-Powered Players – Who will be the next Wissam Ben Yedder?

With a host of brand-new features coming to FIFA 21, will there be a new attribute that stands out?

Pace has always been crucial on FIFA games, but who could be the surprise stars of FIFA 21?

Movement

The new attacking run system could see the positioning attribute rise to prominence.

We know about the dangers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pose, but who are the stars that could go under the radar early in FIFA 21?

First up, we have Thomas Muller. The Bayern star boasts an incredible 92 Positioning stat on FIFA 20 which could see him find all sorts of space on the new game!

SPACE INVADER! Muller enjoyed a superb 2019/20 campaign and could be the star of FIFA 21

Look away now FUT 20 players, Wissam Ben Yedder could become even better! The French forward possesses pace and dribbling, but also a massive 89 Positioning which could make him unstoppable.

Headers

EA has placed an emphasis on heading in the build-up to FIFA 21, with Manual Heading an all-new feature arriving to the game.

With headers supposedly now easier to score, could we see big centre forwards become increasingly popular?

One man who could benefit from the Manual Heading feature is Bas Dost. The giant Dutch forward had a 92 Heading Accuracy stat on FIFA 20 and could be a real handful!

AERIAL THREAT! Dost is a giant of a man and will certainly be a threat from set-pieces

Fellow Dutch forward and Europa League final hero Luuk de Jong could also thrive with 93 Heading Accuracy. The Sevilla forward also boasts good Positioning stats to help him find space in the box.

Defending

Defensive Awareness could become a key attribute on FIFA 21.

Players with a high Defensive Awareness stat will be better equipped to track runs and make interceptions, winning you the ball back more frequently.

Elite players like Virgil van Dijk and N’Golo Kante will benefit from this, but so will the likes of Fernandinho and Raul Albiol.

EXPERIENCE! City's Fernandinho could benefit from the new defensive system on FIFA 21

Spanish centre back Albiol boasted 89 Defensive Awareness on FIFA 20. The new system could make up for his lack of pace on the new game.

