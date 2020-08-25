FIFA 21 Future Stars: Kalvin Phillips – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

FIFA 21 is well on the way, but who will the top young players be?

England new boy Kalvin Phillips could be about to take the Premier League by storm. Could he be one to watch next season?

Rating – 78 OVR

Having led Leeds back to the Premier League, Kalvin Phillips will surely receive a ratings boost.

Phillips began FIFA 20 with a 75 OVR, and his latest squad update is 76.

RAISE IT UP! Phillips will surely be rated higher than 75

However, Leeds’ promotion and his recent England call-up should go a long way into helping that rating up towards 80!

We think Phillips will begin FIFA 21 with an OVR of 78.

Potential – 86 OVR

With a boost to his ratings and place in the Premier League, Phillips’ stock is sure to keep rising.

The Leeds enforcer could see his potential leap from 82 to 86.

Ultimate Team

Phillips received three different cards on FUT 20.

His basic card was rated 75, and he also received an 84-rated SBC challenge. However, he was rewarded for his superb season with a 92 rated TOTSSF card!

ALL-ROUNDER! We may not see a card this good, but there will surely be a promo Phillips is involved in

Superb physically, what special cards could we see on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team?

At 24, Phillips could be one of the older players included in the Future Stars promo. Lyon forward Moussa Dembele was included on FIFA 20 so it could happen!

Career Mode

The Leeds midfielder is the ideal midfielder destroyer.

With 85 Stamina and 82 Strength, Phillips provides great energy and power in the middle, not to mention his 83 Aggression!

Leeds will likely want at least £15 million for their captain on FIFA 21 Career Mode, but he is good value for money.

The 24-year-old can also play in defence, although his height may put off some managers utilising him there.

