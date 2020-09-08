FIFA 21 Future Stars: Gabriel Magalhaes – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

With FIFA 21 not far away, we are turning our attention to the new game and its potential stars.

Could Arsenal new boy Gabriel be one of the new game's elite defenders?

Rating – 80 OVR

From a starting overall of 73, Gabriel received a refreshed rating of 76 in January.

AVERAGE! Gabriel began FIFA 20 as a fairly ordinary centre back

He did not stop there though! Gabriel ended the season with a 78 rating in the latest squad updates.

Now his switch to the Gunners has gone through, we think his rating could rise even higher up to 80.

COLOSSUS! The Brazilian's new card could be a defensive powerhouse

Tall and strong, the Brazilian helped Lille keep five clean sheets in his final five appearances for the club. He could be just the man Arsenal need.

Potential – 87 OVR

We expect Gabriel’s OVR to rise, so we think his potential will rise accordingly.

This will take his potential from 85 to 87 on FIFA 21.

Ultimate Team

Having progressed from his 73 OVR up to 76, Gabriel was rewarded for his fine season with a 90-rated Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card.

Although these ratings are unlikely on FIFA 21, they could be a sign of things to come.

CLASH OF THE TITANS! Gabriel's special card was insane

At just 22 years of age, Gabriel could be in line for the Future Stars promo on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This could see his impressive TOTSSF stats return, with pace, strength, and great tackling ability.

Career Mode

Gabriel will be unavailable to sign in the first season of FIFA 21 Career Mode.

When you can sign him, you may have to fork out over £30 million for the 6’3” Brazilian.

An imposing defender, Gabriel’s best assets on FIFA 20 are his 84 Strength and 79 Defensive Awareness.

With his height, 78 Heading Accuracy makes him a threat at the other end too!

