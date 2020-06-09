[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Arsenal Predictions – Aubameyang, Leno & more

Arsenal look to be improving under Mikel Arteta, but will their FIFA 21 ratings reflect that?

Michael Wicherek Jun 9, 2020
FIFA 21 Arsenal Ratings Prediction aubameyang

The Gunners have improved dramatically under Mikel Arteta and now sit just eight points off the top four with a game in hand!

Currently sat in ninth place, a strong finish to the season for Arsenal could bolster their ratings when FIFA 21 is released.

1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 → 89)
2 Bernd Leno (OVR 84 → 85)
3 Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 86 → 85)
4 Mesut Ozil (OVR 84 → 84)
5 Sokratis (OVR 84 → 83)
6 Granit Xhaka (OVR 81 → 82)
7 Nicolas Pepe (OVR 83 → 82)
8 David Luiz (OVR 83 → 82)
9 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (OVR 81 → 81)
10 Lucas Torreira (OVR 82 → 81)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 → 89)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang FIFA 21

Where would Arsenal be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has scored 17 of the 40 league goals for the Gunners this season, highlighting not only his ability but also his value to the North London club.

Bernd Leno (OVR 84 → 85)

Bernd Leno FIFA 21

A reliable ever-present between the sticks.

German stopper Bernd Leno has proven doubters wrong this season with a string of excellent performances.

Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 86 → 85)

Alexandre Lacazette FIFA 21

Alexandre Lacazette is still trying to establish his role for the Gunners.

Seven goals and three assists in 20 league games is a decent return for the Frenchman, but more consistent game time would surely see these numbers improve.

Mesut Ozil (OVR 84 → 84)

Mesut Ozil FIFA 21

One of the most naturally gifted players in the league.

When on song, Mesut Ozil is a world beater. However, his inconsistency leaves many fans extremely frustrated.

Sokratis (OVR 84 → 83)

Sokratis FIFA 21

Experienced defender Sokratis has been a good signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners back line has been their Achilles heel for a long time, but Sokratis has brought an air of dependability to the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka (OVR 81 → 82)

Granit Xhaka FIFA 21

Swiss international Granit Xhaka has begun proving his doubters wrong.

Over the last season and a half Xhaka has showcased his ability on the ball as well as off it, although he is still prone to a yellow card!

Nicolas Pepe (OVR 83 → 82)

Nicolas Pepe FIFA 21

After arriving for £72 million, Nicolas Pepe’s first season has been a little disappointing.

That being said, Pepe has shown flashes of brilliance to indicate what he is capable of. Could he light up the Premier League next season?

David Luiz (OVR 83 → 82)

David Luiz FIFA 21

Strongly linked to depart the Emirates at the end of the season.

David Luiz will be a big loss if he does leave Arsenal this summer having featured in 25 of the Gunners 28 league games this season.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (OVR 81 → 81)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan FIFA 21

Will Henrikh Mkhitaryan get another chance at the Emirates?

Injury has limited his game time this season, but six goals and three assists in just eight Serie A starts on loan at Roma this season should excite Arsenal fans.

Lucas Torreira (OVR 82 → 81)

Lucas Torreira FIFA 21

Another player who has had minimal impact since arriving.

Lucas Torreira has shown his tenacious tackling in midfield and could yet be a hit in the Premier League, but he has struggled for consistent minutes in the Arsenal XI.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

