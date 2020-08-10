FIFA 21 Celebrations: EA to tackle toxic behaviour

FIFA has often caused frustration and 'rage-quitting' has become a prevalent term.

However, EA have acknowledged the FIFA Community and stated their quest to tackle "toxic behaviour" in FIFA 21.

EA to combat "toxic" behaviour

As most FIFA fans will know, when it comes to those important games, there is a somewhat toxic atmosphere within the EA title.

This toxic atmosphere was raised to EA by the FIFA community, and lead gameplay producer Sam Riveria has confirmed that EA is taking a stance:

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions – who deserves an upgrade?

In an interview with EuroGamer, Rivera stated:

“We were told by the community that there are toxic behaviours in the game and we wanted to make sure we removed them."

“So we removed some of the celebrations that people thought were not the best idea to have in the game.”

No More Shushing

The main celebration that will NOT feature in FIFA 21 is the iconic 'shushing' celebration.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X

We've all experienced it at one point or another. Ryan Kent bangs in a last minute winner to deny you Gold 3 in FUT Champs and then runs over to the camera shushing you as he does so, it's pretty toxic!

BE QUIET! You won't be able to shush you're opponent in FIFA 21

But you can breathe a sigh of relief, as that will not be an option in FIFA 21.

EA has also confirmed that the 'A-OK' celebration - made famous by Spurs' Dele Alli - will not feature in FIFA 21.

Mbappe Celebration

That being said, could there be worse celebrations to come in FIFA 21?

There has been no confirmation as to which new celebrations will be added, but recent footage of the game has shown Mbappe doing his trademark 'cry-baby' celebration to the camera.

Now if we're talking toxic celebrations, this is probably worse than the shushing. It's not the end of the world if it is added, but it could be the end of plenty of controllers!

READ MORE: Pre-order FIFA 21 HERE