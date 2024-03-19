FC 24: Is Cavan Sullivan in the game?

Another one for the future!

19 Mar 2024 1:09 PM +00:00

With the regular football season coming to an end in the coming months, players are making the most out of the FC 24 experience, whether that's through Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Clubs.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA has introduced a host of new talents in recent weeks via Squad Updates, ensuring that the game accurately reflects the emergence of footballing prospects in real life.

The transfer window may be closed at the moment, but clubs around the world continue to scout for the next big thing, and Manchester City are moving fast to secure one of America's most exciting up-and-coming stars, Cavan Sullivan.

Who is Cavan Sullivan?

Cavan Sullivan finds himself in a position any young football fan would dream of, labelled as the "most exciting 14-year-old in the world" and reportedly close to joining one of the best teams.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City are close to signing the American wonderkid, with a deal now agreed.

The likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich have also shown interest according to reports, but it is the treble winners who are expected to secure the youngster's services for the coming years.

According to The Athletic, Sullivan is expected to be loaned to City Football Group club Lommel SK when he turns 16, should he complete a move to the Etihad. It's added that Sullivan, who currently plays for MLS side Philadelphia Union, would not be able to play for City until he turns 18 as he does not hold an EU passport.

Is Cavan Sullivan in FC 24?

Unfortunately, it won't only be quite a while until we see Cavan Sullivan in the Premier League, but it will also be some time before he features in EA FC, as he is still only 14 years old.

EA don't add players to the game until they turn 17 in real life, meaning Sullivan is unlikely to be in any of the EA FC games for another three years.

Fellow American talent Cruz Medina was not in FC 24 when it launched back in September last year but was eventually added just a few days after his 17th birthday.

The good news is, however, several other exciting US wonderkids are in FC 24 and can be developed into some of the best players in their respective positions.

Inter Miami's Benjamin Cremaschi and Hajduk Split's Rokas Pukstas both have an impressive 83 potential, whilst the aforementioned Cruz Medina has 80 potential despite starting at 59 OVR.

Have you signed any American wonderkids in FC 24 Career Mode? Let us know in the comments below!

