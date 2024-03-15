FC 24: Ultimate Birthday Icons Team 1 Coming Soon

This will be incredible!

15 Mar 2024 2:17 PM +00:00

A brand new promo is on its way to FC 24, and it's set to be a special one as EA celebrates 15 years of Ultimate Team.

Formerly known as FUT Birthday, Ultimate Birthday will mark the 15th anniversary of the much-loved online game mode by releasing upgraded players, new PlayStyle+ introductions, fan-favourite Icons, and other Ultimate Birthday surprises.

Speaking of Icons, a bunch of footballing legends are set to be included in their own Ultimate Birthday team, giving players the chance to pack some of the best stars to ever grace the pitch, and we have the all-important details ahead of its release!

Ultimate Birthday Icons Team 1

The Ultimate Birthday promo will arrive in FC 24 Ultimate Team on 15 March at 6 pm GMT, and a team full of Icons will be dropping as part of the celebrations.

Just as we saw during the Future Stars promo, Icons will also be getting their own team alongside current players when Ultimate Birthday is up and running, and there are expected to be some incredible cards on offer.

click to enlarge + 3 Ultimate Birthday Team 1

EA has already revealed Team 1 for present players, which includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne, Karim Benzema, and Alex Morgan, but they aren't stopping there!

Several leaks have given us a first look at who is set to come as an Ultimate Birthday Icon in Team 1, and they don't disappoint. Some of the cards will have two versions, similar to the current players who have both Five-Star Skill Moves and Five-Star Weak Foot.

First, we will check out two of the highest-rated Icons before listing the rest below.

Ruud Gullit (94 OVR - 5* SM)

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Dutch legend Ruud Gullit is set to be recognised during the Ultimate Birthday promo with an incredible 94-rated CF card filled with some insane stats. These include 91 pace, 92 shooting, 93 passing, 91 dribbling, 86 defending, 91 physical and Five-Star Skill Moves. Gullit will also have the Power Shot and Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: FUT Camp Ultimate Birthday Icon Gullit

Thierry Henry (94 OVR - 5* SM & 5* WF)

You don't get many strikers like Thierry Henry anymore, and his breathtaking ability is set to be highlighted by the release of not one, but two versions of his Ultimate Birthday card. Coming with both Five-Star Skill Moves and Five-Star Weak Foot, Henry possesses 97 pace, 93 shooting, 86 passing, 93 dribbling, and 84 physical. The Frenchman will also have the Rapid and Finesse Shot PlayStyles+.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: FUT Camp Ultimate Birthday Icon Henry

Here are the remaining leaked Icons set to arrive in Ultimate Birthday Team 1:

Dennis Bergkamp

Carlos Alberto

Edwin van der Sar

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Laurent Blanc

Miroslav Klose

Gianluca Zambrotta

Roy Keane

We will continue to update this page as and when new information on Ultimate Birthday Icons becomes available, so be sure to keep an eye out for further details.

Which Icon would you like to pack from Team 1 of the Ultimate Birthday promo? Let us know down below!

