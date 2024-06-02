How to Complete Flashback Martial SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has recently unveiled the Flashback Martial SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team as a tribute to his remarkable achievement of scoring 23 goals for Manchester United in the 19/20 season.

This article aims to delve into Martial's official rating and statistics, while also offering valuable insights on how to successfully complete his SBC. By doing so, you'll be able to seamlessly incorporate the French striker into your squad.

Flashback Martial SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a new Squad Building Challenge, honouring Anthony Martial's remarkable 19/20 season at Manchester United. This article aims to assist players in obtaining Martial by completing four Squad Building Challenges effectively.

Martial netted 23 goals (with 17 in the Premier League) in 48 games for Manchester United in the 2019/20 season, marking his most successful period at Old Trafford.

He is set to receive an outstanding 94-rated card, highlighting exceptional stats such as 94 Pace, 93 Shooting, 88 Passing, 96 Dribbling, and 87 Physical.

Additionally, the striker boasts Four-Star Skill Moves, Five-Star Weak Foot, and three PlayStyles+ including Technical, Rapid, and Power Shot.

Manchester United

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Manchester United

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Manchester United

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Premier League

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After supplying all the necessary squads, you will have the opportunity to include Flashback Anthony Martial and four packs into your Ultimate Team at an approximate cost of 379K coins.

Have you thought about completing this Squad Building Challenge? We would like to hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

