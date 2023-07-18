The reveals are coming thick and fast for EA FC 24 and whilst many are focussing on how players will think and feel, we want to assess how they will look.

There's no doubt that graphics are getting better and better with every passing year and this instalment looks to take things to the next level.

Forget the Ultimate Edition cover art jokes, as new details have emerged that will set the EA FC community on fire.

Check below for all the latest Frostbite innovations and how these new features will make EA FC's gameplay the best we've ever seen.

EA FC 24 Frostbite

The Frostbite engine has been powering EA's football releases for some time, but it appears things are about to go to a whole new level once EA FC 24 releases.

INCREDIBLE DETAIL - Football has never looked better

As stated in the official EA FC 24 gameplay Pitch Notes:

The enhanced Frostbite™ Engine delivers The World’s Game in lifelike detail, bringing a new level of immersion to each match. All-new SAPIEN character technology transforms the way players look and move with realistically redesigned player models that are 10x more anatomically precise and correct down to the smallest detail, and GPU cloth stretches and ripples to showcase more athleticism, making every slide and every celebration more like real-world football

The proof is in the pudding, and the screenshots we've seen so far certainly suggest that EA FC 24 is going to make FIFA 23 look decades old.

Additionally, the Frostbite engine won't just make the players look and feel more realistic than ever before, but it will also make things like authentic stadiums feel more real than ever.

Sapien & Hypermotion V

Graphics can make or break a game and it would appear that these new Frostbite innovations are set to make EA FC 24 a success, at least for the eyes.

When looking at the models for players like Haaland, Kerr and Vinicius Jr. you got an immediate feel as to how realistic and authentic these stars now look in-game.

BETTER THAN EVER - We can't wait to see the new Frostbite engine in action

A lot of that is down to Sapien, a new technology EA uses that aims to make character models feel more realistic than ever.

Matt Prior, the EA FC senior game design director touched on the subject:

"Sapien brings unprecedented scientific detail and anatomical precision to the player's skeleton".

This is done by creating a new player skeleton based on the data recovered about the player's movements.

This data is applied to the skeleton to help recreate the player's movements with a high level of authenticity.

NEW HEIGHTS - Sapien is changing the face of EA Games

Sapien technology, matched with the Frostbite engine, is set to take the authenticity levels off the chart.

HyperMotion V, new tech used for EA FC 24, will also contribute to this instalment trumping the rest when it comes to authenticity.

HyperMotionV captures the game as it’s truly played, using volumetric data from more than 180 professional men’s and women’s football matches to influence player movements in-game. This unlocks authentic full-team movement as well as 1,200 signature run styles so fans can experience the unique ways that top players move.