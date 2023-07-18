Sapien Will Massively Improve EA FC 24 Gameplay

EA FC 24 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Fans are eager to try the game out. Many players also think this title will revolutionize the football genre.

The hype around the game continues to grow, as new information about the title is released every week. This time, EA Sports announced that the Sapien technology is coming to EA FC 24. The same technology will also be implemented in Madden 24.

Sapien promises to massively improve the players' gaming experience and immersion. So, let's find out everything about it.

Sapien technology

The Sapien technology is one of the many new features EA FC 24 will introduce. Its goal is to make players' animations and physiques look as real as possible.

According to Mat Prior, the EA FC senior game design director:

"Sapien brings unprecedented scientific detail and anatomical precision to the player's skeleton".

This is done by creating a new player skeleton, that is based on the data recovered about the player's movements. The data that is applied helps the skeleton to recreate the player's movements with a high level of authenticity.

With the Sapien technology, player animations will be more fluid and realistic. They will also look incredibly good. It also allows the game to showcase the players' unique characteristics and body types in the most realistic way possible.

Simple animations such as running, shooting, and passing the ball, are also greatly enhanced by this technology.

It's one of the most important features ever added to the game. The Sapien technology will improve the players' experience and their immersion.

With realistic movements and animations, users will actually feel like they are playing a football game.

EA FC 24 release date

As mentioned above, the game hype is through the roof. Fans have plenty of reasons to be excited, with the Sapien technology being one of them.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover is full of football stars of the past, present, and future.

The game promises to revolutionize the football genre, and users are eager to see what other surprises EA Sports has in store.

EA FC 24 will launch on 29 September. However, players that buy the Ultimate Edition will have seven days of early access, along with other rewards.