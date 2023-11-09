FC 24 is in full swing, and there is tons of content flying around Ultimate Team already this year!

There have been many changes and updates made already in the latest edition of EA's favourite football game, and Title Update #5 is now available to download, featuring changes made to the goalkeepers, overpowered gameplay, and fixes to bugs and glitches within the game, much to the delight of fans!

Despite that, there have been many rumours circulating EA FC 25, and although it's around 10 months away, it's not good news! We are set to lose one of the biggest and most historic teams in world football thanks to licensing issues, so let's find out which team is set to miss out on FC 24, and all the reasons why!

No Inter Milan in FC 25

FC 25 is still not in touching distance, with FC 24 only releasing a few months ago, however, there has been some shocking news shared that will cause a lot of upset amongst the FC community, especially Serie A, and Career Mode lovers.

This means we will likely see Inter transformed into Milano Calcio, with EA-generated kits, badges, and more!

Milano Calcio

EA has struggled to keep licenses with many Serie A teams in previous games, and even in the current game, with Latium, Roma FC, Napoli FC, and Bergamo Calcio all replacing the names of current clubs in the league.

We have also just seen the return of Juventus, including their stadium to the game, who were previously named Piemonte Calcio, in the height of their Cristiano Ronaldo years!

Inter Milan Konami licensing

Inter Milan signed a deal with Konami in 2022, in partnership with eFootball, meaning the Italian side will feature exclusively in that game!

A statement from the Konami website reads: "This will see the featuring of authentic kits, the newly branded training kit, and the infamous San Siro stadium in-game.

"The partnership will see Inter Milan feature exclusively within eFootball and no other video game from July 2024."

This is terrible news for FC 24 fans, so they will need to ensure that they get the most out of using Inter in the current game before they are removed next year!

Will San Siro be in FC 25

With Inter signing a partnership with Konami, the developers of eFootball now have the rights to use the infamous San Siro stadium, which is home to Inter and AC Milan.

San Siro

There is no speculation that AC Milan will not feature in FC 25, so the stadium will likely be in both games!

Initially, at the start of this year, there were rumours that the San Siro stadium would be demolished in place of a new state-of-the-art facility, but it was eventually saved by the city of Milan, for its 'cultural significance.'

