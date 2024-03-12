FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Torres SBC - Costs & Solutions

The Campaign Re-release is in full swing, and EA has just dropped an insane new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete.
Spanish Icon Fernando Torres is now available as an SBC with his Winter Wildcards item being re-added to the game!
Players will be swarming to complete this SBC, and expect a lot of players to be using Torres in their next Weekend League, so why not join them with the cheapest solutions to the Winter Wildcards Icon Torres SBC?
Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Torres SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Campaign Re-release and Winter Wildcards Fernando Torres is back in Ultimate Team with lots of players eager to get their hands on the Spanish striker.
Torres has an insane card, with 91 pace, 89 shooting, and 87 dribbling being his standout stats, and the Spaniard also has the Quick Step PlayStyle+.
On top of this, his Winter Wildcards Icon item has five-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, which is fantastic for a striker of Torres' elk.
There are 10 SBCs to submit for this card to be redeemed and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add Winter Wildcards Fernando Torres to your Ultimate Team.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Winter Wildcards Icon Torres Loan (5 Games)
Spain
Requirements:
- Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once all of the squads have been submitted you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Icon Fernando Torres to your team for 492k coins.
