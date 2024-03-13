FC 24: TOTW 26 Out Now as Harry Kane headlines

Who are you hoping to pack?

It's turning out to be a busy week in the world of FC 24, with Title Update 11 out now and the FC Birthday Promo on its way to Ultimate Team, but EA isn't stopping there as TOTW 26 also becomes available for all players.

The latest Team of the Week has just gone live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and as always, 18 new players have been released into packs as informs in recognition of their standout performances over another entertaining week of football.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 26, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's take a look at who you could be adding to your squad!

TOTW 26 Out Now

TOTW 26 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 13 March at 6 pm GMT.

Those included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 27 takes over and replaces them, so if you want to add a specific TOTW 26 player to your squad, be aware that the clock is now ticking.

EA has increased the minimum rating threshold of all TOTW items by +2 in recent weeks, meaning all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR. Additionally, the three featured players of each TOTW now come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Certain players will always possess better stats than others, but the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter what!

TOTW 26 Players

As is the case with every TOTW, there are 18 new players available in Ultimate Team packs, and after the likes of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Vinicius Jr all featured in recent weeks, pressure is now on the next batch of informs to maintain the high bar set by their predecessors.

Stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and more all feature in TOTW 26, but there's one particular card that stands out from the rest with an incredible rating!

We will highlight three of the highest-rated players in TOTW 26, before listing the rest of the inclusions in positional order.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich - 93 OVR)

It's been somewhat of a turbulent season for Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel, but that hasn't stopped Harry Kane from doing what he does best, scoring goals. The Englishman bagged a hat-trick and provided two assists as his side beat Mainz 8-1 in the Bundesliga, which has seen him receive a 93-rated TOTW item.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid - 89 OVR)

Finding the back of the net is what Harry Kane does best, but running the show in midfield is Luka Modric's specialty. The 38-year-old may not have contributed to any of the goals during Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Celta Vigo, yet he came away as one of the standouts with 95% passing accuracy, 120 touches, two big chances created, and six interceptions according to Sofascore.

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

Barcelona Women have returned in style following the international break, and Spanish forward Salma Paralluelo was the star of the show as she scored four times in the 7-1 win against Real Sociedad. Paralluelo was also on the scoresheet against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa de la Reina semi-finals just a few days earlier and has been rewarded with an 88-rated TOTW card.

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 26:

Goalkeepers:

Andre Onana (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

Defenders:

Ben White (Arsenal - 87 OVR)*

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter - 87 OVR)

Christopher Operi (Le Havre - 87 OVR)

Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt - 88 OVR)*

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta - 85 OVR)

Kerem Demirbay (Galatasaray - 85 OVR)

Lee Dong-Kyeong (Ulsan Hyundai - 85 OVR)

Paul Stock (Elversberg - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille - 88 OVR)

Juanmi (Cadiz CF - 87 OVR)*

Ellis Simms (Coventry City - 85 OVR)

Georgios Giakoumakis (Atlanta United - 85 OVR)

Who would you like to pack from TOTW 26? Let us know in the comments below!

