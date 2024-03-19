FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Openda SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which version will you choose?

19 Mar 2024

Ultimate Birthday is in full swing as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of Ultimate Team by releasing a bunch of insane content in FC 24!

With top-quality players in packs, Evolutions and Objectives available to complete, and SBCs containing some cool cards to redeem, there is a lot for players to get stuck into, and a new SBC has just been added to Ultimate Team.

RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda is now available as an Ultimate Birthday player in Ultimate Team, and you will have the choice of two versions of this card, which you will be able to redeem by following the cheapest solutions to complete the SBC.

Ultimate Birthday Openda SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC as part of the Ultimate Birthday promo with Belgian striker Lois Openda earning an Ultimate Birthday card in Ultimate Team.

The RB Leipzig man has been put into an SBC for all players to complete, and whoever does complete this challenge, will have the option of two UT Birthday Openda items, one of which possesses five-star skill moves, and the other a five-star weak foot!

click to enlarge + 8 Ultimate Birthday Openda (5* SM)

Openda's stats remain the same on both versions of his Ultimate Birthday card, other than the skill moves and weak foot, and he looks insane either way, with a 90-rated card and insane stats including 98 pace, 87 shooting, 81 passing, 87 dribbling, and 86 physical.

On top of that, EA has given the striker the Power Header PlayStyle+ and the Quick Step PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 8 Ultimate Birthday Openda (5* WF)

There have been plenty of RB Leipzig players included in recent promos, and Openda would fit well into a team alongside Fantasy FC Willi Orban, as well as Future Stars Castello Lukeba, and UCL RTTF Xavi Simons!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Ultimate Birthday Lois Openda to your Ultimate Team.

Openda SBC (5* WF)

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Bundesliga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Openda SBC (5* SM)

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Bundesliga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Top Form

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once all of the squads needed for this SBC have been submitted, you will be able to take your pick at which version of Ultimate Birthday Lois Openda you would like to add to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 260k coins for the weak-foot Openda, and 278k coins for the skill moves Openda.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

