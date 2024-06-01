Unlock a new ST position for your LW to complete your Squad's Ultimate Attack! Add 2 new PlayStyle+ rewards along with other attribute upgrades and a new position. Here is our FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution guide.

This functionality allows users to improve a specific player, giving all Ultimate Team members an excellent opportunity to strengthen their team further.

Let's now explore the necessary procedures for upgrading your players, along with the three players we have chosen for this advancement.

Ultimate Attack Evolution Player Requirements

Based on the advancements in FC 24, each player who satisfies the particular criteria established by EA is anticipated to advance. Consequently, not all players within the game will fall under this classification.

It is crucial to carefully select a player from your preferred club or enhance a player into a formidable competitor, as the decision is irreversible. Ensure to make a prudent choice, as there will be no chance to alter your pick.

Ultimate Attack Players

The prerequisites for Ultimate Attack Evolution are outlined below:

Overall Max. 86

Positions LW

Alt Pos. Max. 2

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Best players for Ultimate Attack Evolution

Our Ultimate Attack Evolution offers three different options, all of which can greatly enhance your team. The selected player will need to fulfil certain criteria.

Here are the top three recommended players for optimal performance in the EVO, along with their projected ratings:

Luis Diaz IF (Liverpool – 86 OVR)

Federico Chiesa Centurions (Juventus – 86 OVR)

Wilfried Zaha Radioactive (Galatasaray – 86 OVR)

How to complete Ultimate Attack Evolution

Once you have selected the player you wish to enhance, it is crucial to evaluate the necessary steps to increase your player's overall rating by +7 OVR.

Refer to the detailed instructions provided below to successfully navigate through Ultimate Attack Evolution.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +3

Shooting +4

Dribbling +4

Pace +3

Passing +3

PlayStyle Flair

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Cahmpions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +4

Shooting +5

Physical +3

Pace +4

Passing +3

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Dribbling +3

Physical +4

Position + ST

PlayStyle Aerial

PlayStyle+ Power Shot

PlayStyle+ Technical

Once you have triumphed over all the challenges in this EVO, your player's overall rating will be enhanced by +7 OVR! This remarkable Evolution offers an exciting opportunity to enhance your player's abilities.

Share with us in the comments which player you plan to evolve!

Ultimate TOTS Out Now | TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objective Guide | How to Complete TOTS Szczesny SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game