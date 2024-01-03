FC 24: Team of the Year dates leak

The best way to start 2024!

2024 is here, and anticipation for one of the greatest Ultimate Team promos continues to grow, with Team of the Year in touching distance!

The start of a new year always excites Ultimate Team players, and FC 24 promises to be the greatest TOTY promo to date!

We have lots of information regarding the upcoming promo, including important dates, nominees, and an FC 24 exclusive, so buckle in, and let's go on a Team of the Year journey.

Team of the Year is almost here, and saving packs is a necessity for this promo.

With less than a month to go until the release of TOTY, fans can begin to get excited about what the promo might bring to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and this year is more special than ever.

According to @Runtheiconmarkt, a reliable source for promo drops and leaks in the FC 24 community, Team of the Year will begin on 19 January at 6 pm GMT!

Like with each TOTY, EA will release players into packs in position order, starting with the attackers and going to the defenders.

These players will be added to packs throughout the week until the full Team of the Year team drops on 26 January at 6 pm GMT!

This means that the greatest players in FC 24, will hit Ultimate Team in just over two weeks!

TOTY players

For the first time in its history, Team of the Year in Ultimate Team will have TWO squads!

With EA's introduction of female players into FC 24 Ultimate Team, they will be releasing a full women's TOTY squad, as well as the men's, which means there will be double the amount of TOTY players available!

Fans are already excited at the prospect of what players will be included in the TOTY squads, with many praying for Caroline Graham Hansen in particular!

click to enlarge TOTY Hansen concept

As for the men's team, we have our TOTY predictions covered, and the TOTY nominees have also been leaked!

There are also rumours that every Team of the Year card in FC 24 Ultimate Team will receive an additional PlayStyle+, meaning they will be the first cards ever to have two PlayStyle+ options!

FC 24 TOTY promises to be the most exciting yet, and we can't wait for the promo to be released into packs!

Which players are you desperate to pack from this year's TOTY?

