FC 24: Title Update 7 Leaks & New Face Scans

Christmas has been and gone, and plenty of new players will no doubt be getting their very first taste of the FC 24 experience!

Despite a disappointing start, FC 24 is set to finish 2023 strongly after claiming the top spot in the physical UK sales charts for three consecutive weeks. It comes after the game dropped down to half price ahead of the holidays, while recent Title Updates have also left it in a much-improved state.

As we have seen over the last few months, however, EA continues to take feedback onboard to make FC 24 even better, and the first details of Title Update 7 have emerged.

As was the case with FIFA over the years, FC 24 has and will continue to receive regular Title and Squad Updates until FC 25 comes along in 2024.

Title Updates include patches for bugs and glitches in the game, while Squad Updates introduce new face scans and players.

FC 24 has received a total of six Title Updates so far, and number seven is on its way. Although most of the details for Title Update 7 aren't confirmed at this stage, new leaks have given us an idea of what to expect when it comes to the next Squad Update.

Here's everything we know about FC 24's upcoming Title and Squad Updates so far:

The weather in the Main Menu will change from snow to rain in January, this was confirmed by EA in the Winter Update patch notes.

Sevilla's new head coach, Quique Sanchez Flores, will be added to FC 24 with a real face scan via a future squad update.

Barcelona's new player, Vitor Roque, will be added to FC 24 with a generic face scan via a January Squad Update.

Brentford's Ivan Toney will return to FC 24 via a January Squad Update following his eight-month ban.

Steve Cooper will be removed as Nottingham Forest manager after his sacking and replaced with newly appointed Nuno Espirito Santo, who will have a generic face scan.

Players at Brighton, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United, Tottenham, Celtic, Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt, and VFL Bochum have been scanned, so we can expect to see them added via a future Squad Update.

New and updated face scans are expected to emerge for several other clubs, but as ReFIFA has revealed, those listed above will likely come first due to completing the scanning process already.

What would you like EA to add to FC 24 in future updates? Let us know!

