FC 24: Tips & Guides For New Players

As 2024 approaches, FC 24 has no doubt welcomed millions of new players from around the world following the Christmas holidays.

Three consecutive weeks at the top of the UK physical sales chart have seen EA's new-look football game significantly grow in popularity after a disappointing launch back in September.

As a result, many will now find themselves playing FC 24 for the very first time, so we thought we'd put together a list of tips and guides that will be sure to come in handy for all you newbies out there!

FC 24 tips for new players

The launch of FC 24 marked the start of a new era for EA, who parted ways with FIFA after an iconic 30-year partnership.

Despite the different name, however, not an awful lot has actually changed. From gameplay to game modes, FC 24 still feels like any other FIFA experience with a few added features and updates.

That's not to say FC 24 is a bad game, because it's not thanks to recent Title Updates, so if you enjoyed FIFA or love football in general, then you'll be sure to like what FC 24 has to offer!

Here are five helpful tips to take into consideration if you are just getting started on FC 24.

Settings

This tends to be normal protocol for most players loading into a new game for the very first time, but some FC 24 users have been unable to find the main settings tab.

The Main Menu has a new look to it this year, with game modes listed on the left-hand side, and a random player positioned on the right-hand side of the screen.

Rather than having its own tab within the main list of options, settings can instead be found in the top left corner of the menu above Accessibility. If you are on console, you can just flick the left analog stick to the left and it will instantly move you to the settings tab.

Here you will be able to alter things such as difficulty, camera, controller, and match settings.

Not all players will be fussed about this, but if you want a realistic experience in FC 24, then doing the following is vital.

This can be done via the settings menu, where you will find a tab that says 'Edit Teams'. Select this before opting to 'Download Updates', which will ensure all squads, players, and managers are up to date in the game.

New Squad Updates are released all the time, so be sure to check this regularly, especially if you are about to start a new Career Mode.

Kick Off

Again, this can be normal protocol for new players, but getting a feel for the game before diving into the more serious stuff is a sensible approach.

Although FC 24 still has plenty of similarities to FIFA, new mechanics make the gameplay feel different, especially in defensive scenarios.

It can be tempting to jump straight into Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, or Volta, but we recommend starting with a classic match in the Kick Off mode so you can get to grips with new features.

Manager Career Mode

Whether you are new to EA's football titles or not, Career Mode remains one of the best game modes to play and has even received some new features in FC 24.

Coaches have been reintroduced and can be assigned to improve players in each position, while short immersive cutscenes bring a new look and feel to matchdays.

There are plenty of exciting options when it comes to choosing a club to manage, and we've selected five teams that will make your Career Mode save worthwhile.

Ultimate Team freebies

Although it remains the most popular among players and the most prioritised by EA, Ultimate Team isn't everyone's cup of tea. Nonetheless, we'll never say no to a freebie, and there's been plenty in FC 24 so far.

One of which is a free Euro 2024 player, which you can claim by simply loading up Ultimate Team before 16 January 2024. Available players include Federico Chiesa, Ousmane Dembele, Jack Grealish, Alvaro Morata, Virgil van Dijk, and Florian Wirtz.

Users can also earn a free Untradeable Jumbo Rare Players Pack by logging into the official FC 24 Companion App on or before 31 December.

The Jumbo Rare Players Pack is one of the best in FC 24 and includes 24 rare players, all of whom are gold, so it's definitely worth your time!

