FC 24: How to complete TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba SBC - Costs & Solutions

An insane young CB!

Team of the Year is in full swing, and with both TOTY squads, and Honourable Mentions in packs now, fans have more chance than ever of packing an insane card for their FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA has just released a new SBC into Ultimate Team, joining a bunch of crazy cards to be released of TOTY, and Arsenal defender William Saliba is now available as a TOTY Honourable Mentions item.

We will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC so you can add TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba into your FC 24 Ultimate Team.

TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and French centre-back William Saliba is now available as a TOTY Honourable Mentions item for all players to complete.

Arsenal impressed last season finishing second in the Premier League, and Saliba is one of the most promising young defenders in the world.

The Frenchman has been given an 88-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions item with insane stats including 85 pace, 81 dribbling, 90 defending, and 87 physical!

click to enlarge + 7 TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba

He has also been given the Anticipate PlayStyle+.

Virgil van Dijk and Ruben Dias took the limelight in Team of the Year, but this Saliba card looks good enough to rival both players in the centre-back position.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba SBC.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 France

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this incredible TOTY Honourable Mentions Saliba card you will be able to add the French defender to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should cost you around 912k coins!

