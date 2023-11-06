FC 24: TOTW 8 predictions, leaks & more!

Team of the Week 8 is almost here, and with Centurions Team 2 out in packs now, Ultimate Team continues to bring fans lots of excitement.

Each week fans look forward to the release of the Team of the Week, giving upgraded inform cards to the best performers from around the world over the weekend. TOTW 8 begs to be better than ever with some fantastic players in favour to feature, so without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about TOTW 8!

TOTW 8 release date & how to get

For those Ultimate Team veterans, Wednesday at 6 pm GMT, will be engraved in your brain that Team of the Week releases, but for those new to the game mode then here is everything you need to know.

TOTW 8 will release on 8 November at 6 pm GMT, replacing TOTW 7, meaning all the new players in the newest Team of the Week release, will be available in packs.

You will have a week to try and add one of the new players to your Ultimate Team before TOTW 9 comes out, at the same time a week later.

All players from TOTW 8 will be available in packs until 15 November, and you can also purchase them off the transfer market.

TOTW 8 predictions & leaks

Team of the Week is an illustrious promo, and only the best performers from that game week receive inform cards.

There only only 18 slots available for EA to give players an upgrade, so they have to pick wisely.

We will go through three of the best players predicted to feature in TOTW 8, before listing the rest of the 15 best performers below, so let's take a look at who is set to feature in TOTW 8!

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, gave his side all three points in the dying minutes of the match this weekend, as the Red Devils won 1-0 away to Fulham. In a tough match, the Portuguese attacking midfielder scored a goal from outside of the box to give United the win in the 91st minute. As Fernandes has already featured in TOTW 5, we expect him to be 90-rated.

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon - 90 OVR)

Everyone's favourite pack troll, Ada Hegerberg ran rampant this week, scoring a brace for Lyon in their 6-1 thrashing of Paris FC! The Norwegian striker, usually mistaken for Erling Haaland in packs, is a Ballon d'Or winner, who has re-found her form after battling injury. With an upgrade to her 89-rated card, Hegerberg could have some insane shooting stats.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Barcelona won a crucial match against a tough Real Sociedad side over the weekend, with Ronald Araujo scoring a 92nd minute winner to secure a 1-0 win! Now you could argue that Araujo should receive a TOTW, however, Marc-Andre ter Stegen made six saves, keeping a clean sheet and ultimately winning the match for Barcelona. The German would be the highest-rated TOTW keeper so far if he received an inform.

Here we will list the rest of the players predicted to feature in TOTW 8:

Defenders:

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 87 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr - 86 OVR)

Achraf Hakimi (PSG - 85 OVR)

Bartlomiej Wdowik (Jagiellonia - 80 OVR)

Midfielders:

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter - 86 OVR)

Joelinton (Newcastle United - 84 OVR)

Guus Til (PSV - 80 OVR)

Wingers:

Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich - 85 OVR)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City - 85 OVR)*

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray - 82 OVR)

Augustine Boakye (Wolfsberger AC - 80 OVR)

Strikers:

Simon Banza (SC Braga - 81 OVR)

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt - 80 OVR)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 80 OVR)

