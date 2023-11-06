FC 24: Centurions Barella SBC Cheapest Solutions

The content in FC 24 continues to excite fans, with Centurions Team 2 out in packs now, and TOTW 8 due this week!

We also have guides to all Evolutions in the game including, Centurions Attacking Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, if you are looking to upgrade your players. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Watkins, and Centurions Odegaard SBCs, if you want to add a new Premier League player to your Ultimate Team! As well as, the cheapest solutions for the Icon Vidic SBC!

Talking of SBCs, EA has just released a brand-new one in the game, and Centurions Nicolo Barella is now available for all players to complete. So, without further ado, let's look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Barella SBC!

Centurions Barella SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just added a new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 88-rated Centurions Barella available for all players.

The Italian centre midfielder is a great option for people running a Serie A squad and is part of the 'Gullit Gang,' with 80+ stats in every department.

click to enlarge + 5 Centurions Barella

Together we will go through each of the squads required for this SBC, and give you the cheapest solutions so that you can add Centurions Barella to your Ultimate Team.

Let's get stuck into the SBC!

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Italy

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Serie A

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 5 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted each of the squads above, you will have Centurions Barella to add to your Ultimate Team!

Barella has some fantastic links to other special cards in the game including TOTW Lautaro Martinez, RTTK Darmian, Trailblazers Mkhitaryan, and many more, so chemistry won't be an issue!

This SBC will cost you around 306k coins!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.