FC 24: Centurions Barella SBC Cheapest Solutions

The content in FC 24 continues to excite fans, with Centurions Team 2 out in packs now, and TOTW 8 due this week!
We also have guides to all Evolutions in the game including, Centurions Attacking Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter, if you are looking to upgrade your players. We also have the cheapest solutions to the Centurions Watkins, and Centurions Odegaard SBCs, if you want to add a new Premier League player to your Ultimate Team! As well as, the cheapest solutions for the Icon Vidic SBC!
Talking of SBCs, EA has just released a brand-new one in the game, and Centurions Nicolo Barella is now available for all players to complete. So, without further ado, let's look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Barella SBC!
Centurions Barella SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just added a new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 88-rated Centurions Barella available for all players.
The Italian centre midfielder is a great option for people running a Serie A squad and is part of the 'Gullit Gang,' with 80+ stats in every department.
Together we will go through each of the squads required for this SBC, and give you the cheapest solutions so that you can add Centurions Barella to your Ultimate Team.
Let's get stuck into the SBC!
Italy
Requirements:
- Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted each of the squads above, you will have Centurions Barella to add to your Ultimate Team!
Barella has some fantastic links to other special cards in the game including TOTW Lautaro Martinez, RTTK Darmian, Trailblazers Mkhitaryan, and many more, so chemistry won't be an issue!
This SBC will cost you around 306k coins!
