FC 24: Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolutions Guide

Content continues to be released in FC 24 Ultimate Team, exciting the fans each day, and there are loads of players out in packs currently including Centurions Team 2, and TOTW 7!

If you are looking to add a new player to your team then look no further than the Jude Bellingham POTM SBC, or perhaps the Centurions Odegaard SBC. We also have a guide to the Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder Evolutions available in Ultimate Team!

There are a lot of Evolutions out currently in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped another with Centurions Team 2. Take a look at our guide on the Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolution, to see how you can upgrade your CAM by four ratings!

Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolutions Guide

A brand-new EVO is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to upgrade a centre-attacking midfielder for 150k coins!

Together we will go through the requirements needed for your player to be able to be evolved, along with each challenge, and the rewards you will receive by completing this Evolution, so without further ado let's get straight into the requirements needed for the Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CAM in the game will fit in this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for Centurions Attacking Midfielder:

Overall: Max. 83

Pace: Max. 82

Shooting: Max. 82

Dribbling: Max. 85

Defending: Max. 70

Position: CAM

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

Best Players for Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Jamal Musiala, or James Maddison are not possible. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Ella Toone (Manchester United - 83 OVR)

England and Manchester United star, Ella Toone is perfect for this Evolution and will become an incredible CAM once evolved. Toone possesses five-star skills and a four-star weak foot, and her stats increase nicely. She has 87 pace, 85 shooting, 83 passing, and an insane 89 dribbling once evolved, so definitely worth choosing. Her links also are perfect for Premier League chemistry.

Lee Kang In (PSG - 82 OVR)

This Evolution requires you to use it on a TOTW player, however, he is so worth it! Lee Kang In links with all of his PSG counterparts, as well as Heung-Min Son, his Korean national teammate. He can play in CAM, striker, or on the left, and has 86 pace, and shooting, as well as, 89 passing, and 88 dribbling.

Kai Havertz (Arsenal - 82 OVR)

Can't afford the Centurions Odegaard SBC? Then look no further than Kai Havertz, and by evolving him you will have a new Premier League CAM. Havertz has great links to Arsenal players, as well as many German players so you can easily link him into a hybrid squad. The CAM gets 84 pace, 85 shooting, and passing, as well as 87 dribbling once evolved.

How to complete Centurions Attacking Midfielder

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by four OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Centurions Attacking Midfielder:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 10 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

PlayStyle: Incisive Passing

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +4

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

There we have it, that is a complete guide on the Centurions Attacking Midfielder Evolution. By completing these challenges, you can upgrade your CAM by four OVRs for 150k coins! Which player will you evolve?

