FC 24: TOTW 8 out now!

Season 2 of FC 24 has started with a bang and TOTW 8 is out now, with all players above 83 rating!

This was a move anticipated by FC 24 fans, with EA giving Team of the Week players a chance to keep up with the power curve!

EA has just dropped the newest Team of the Week, and it features some insane players. Together we will go through all the players included in TOTW 8, highlighting the best three players, and listing the rest. So without further ado, let's get stuck in!

TOTW 8 out now

The latest TOTW has been released into FC 24, featuring 18 players all above the rating of 83!

This is a move made by EA to help with the power curve, and the lowest-rated players in Team of the Week have gone up from 80 to 83.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 8

TOTW 8 features the best performers from over the weekend, including two Barcelona stars, some insane wingers, and one of the best goalkeepers in the game, so without further ado let's take a look at which players have featured.

TOTW 8 Players

Together we will go through all the players featured in TOTW 8!

We will highlight the three players that are the most exciting, and likely to be the most expensive cards, and not necessarily the highest-rated.

Once we have given you the best three players, we will then give you a list of the other players featured below!

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona - 90 OVR)

Barcelona's shot-stopper was pivotal in their 1-0 win against Real Sociedad over the weekend, as the Catalan club scored in added time to win the game! The German keeper made six saves, keeping a clean sheet and keeping Barcelona in the fight for the La Liga title. A 90-rated card makes him the joint-highest-rated goalkeeper in the game, not including Icons!

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 8 Ter Stegen

Ousmane Dembele (PSG - 87 OVR)

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele features in his second promo of the year, but it's his first TOTW! The Frenchman grabbed an assist in the 3-0 win over Montpellier over the weekend, and was a pleasure to watch during the match, as PSG dominated the game. With 94 pace, and 88 dribbling, Dembele looks incredible.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 8 Dembele

Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona - 86 OVR)

Salma Paralluelo is the second Barcelona player to feature in this TOTW, and is arguably going to be more exciting to use! The Spanish winger finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings, becoming the youngest-ever player to be on the podium, and continued her greatness by scoring four goals over the weekend! Barcelona beat Sevilla 8-0 in Liga F, and Paralluelo's TOTW card looks insane!

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 8 Paralluelo

Here are the rest of the players featured in TOTW 8:

Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen - 87 OVR)

Simon Banza (SC Braga - 86 OVR)

Millie Bright (Chelsea - 86 OVR)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan - 86 OVR)

Jeremy Doku (Manchester City - 85 OVR)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich - 85 OVR)

Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao - 85 OVR)

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray - 85 OVR)

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea - 84 OVR)

Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest - 83 OVR)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 83 OVR)

Adrien Tameze (Torino - 83 OVR)

Mohamed Bayo (Le Havre - 83 OVR)

Willum Willumsson (Go Ahead Eagles - 83 OVR)

Joakim Persson (IK Sirius - 83 OVR)

